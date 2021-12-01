Tesla has released a Cyberwhistle on its website but the product went out of stock less than two hours after Elon Musk announced it on Twitter.

Priced at $50, the Tesla Cybertruck-shaped whistle is made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. For those who were quick enough to grab one, it also came with an integrated attachment feature and a cool box.

We don't know how big the batch was, but the item is still listed on Tesla’s online shop, albeit as “out of stock.” Chances are it will become a collectible given the note under the description that reads “Cyberwhistles are final sale.”

Elon Musk introduced the Cyberwhistle with a tweet that said “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” Apple’s $19 polishing cloth for cleaning its various devices was available for purchase shortly after the tech giant’s “Unleashed” event; at one point, it was back ordered up to almost 12 weeks.

As Teslarati notes, the Cyberwhistle could hint at other “cyber” branded products that Tesla may release before the Cybertruck hits the roads. If the Cyberwhistle’s success is anything to go by, the company’s future “cyber” merchandise products could bring in good money.

Earlier this year, Tesla filed a trademark application with the USPTO for the “Cyberquad” name—not for the ATV itself but for related merchandise such as games, toys, sporting goods, and clothing.

Tesla releasing more “cyber” products ahead of the Cybertruck’s launch looks like a no-brainer seeing as other companies like Mattel have already capitalized on people's fascination with the electric truck.

Unveiled to the world in November 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck could get a firm production schedule during the Q4 earnings call, Elon Musk recently hinted on Twitter. The electric truck will be made at the new Giga Texas plant.

According to information released at Tesla's 2021 annual meeting of stockholders in early October, initial Cybertruck production will begin sometime in 2022, with volume production to follow in 2023.