Continuing our overview of electric cars available in the United States, let's take a look at the 2023 Tesla Model X.

The new model year does not bring any noticeable changes to the specs. The EPA combined range of the two available versions (both in two wheel sizes) remains the same as in 2022, aside from the LR AWD 22-inch version which is 330 miles now, compared to 332 miles reported a year ago:

2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch: 348 miles (560 km)

2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch: 330 miles (531 km)

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch: 333 miles (536 km)

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch: 311 miles (500 km)

(over 10 percent less than the base version)

Three of the versions were listed on the EPA's website, while the number for the LR AWD 22-inch version comes from Tesla's website.

In terms of efficiency, the base Tesla Model X is rated at 102 MPGe: 330 watt-hours per mile (205 Wh/km), including charging losses. The Plaid version, with 22-inch wheels, requires up to 12 percent more energy than the entry-level version.

2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch

2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 348 miles (560 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch

Not listed by EPA. According to Tesla, its range is estimated at 330 miles (531 km).

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 333 miles (536 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch

2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 311 miles (500 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)

All of the 2023 Tesla Model X cars are all-wheel drive. Just like in the case of the Model S, the base versions are dual motor (one motor per axle), while the Plaid versions are equipped with three electric motors (one in the front, and two separate for the rear wheels).

The Plaid is promised to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds (including rollout), while the standard version accelerated in 3.8 seconds. This makes the Model X the quickest SUV on the market.

Tesla does not reveal details such as battery capacity, so we assume just a very rough number of 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), ± a few kWh, just to get an idea.

Prices

Prices are the most important thing this year it seems. After reductions applied in January 2023 (and tweaked a few times later - here, here, here, and here), the Model X is tremendously less expensive than a year ago.

We are talking about a $21,000 lower starting price for the base version and some $29,000 lower starting price for the Plaid. That's about a fifth of the price.

Not only that, but Tesla recently reintroduced also a free Supercharging package (10,000 miles), added the round steering wheel option (previously there was only the yoke), and there is a new, attractive Ultra Red paint color option ($3,000). On top of that, wait times are much shorter than before - up to a month or two, compared to a year or so in 2022.

The Model X is too expensive to qualify for the federal tax credit, and even if the prices were lower, to get under $80,000, there other issues, such as the batteries (cells are imported from Japan, as far as we know).

Anyway, the Model X is now a significantly more competitive model today than in 2022.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $99,990 +$1,640 N/A $101,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $105,490 +$1,640 N/A $107,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $109,990 +$1,640 N/A $111,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $115,490 +$1,640 N/A $117,130

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 100* 330 mi**

(531 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA range according to Tesla website