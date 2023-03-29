The Tesla Model S, just like other Tesla electric cars, is significantly more attractive than in 2022 thanks to price reductions.

The entry-level version of the car starts at $89,990 (plus $1,640 in additional, obligatory costs), which means that the total cost is $91,630 (compared to over $96,000 about a year ago).

An even bigger price decrease concerns the top-of-the-line Plaid version, which is now about $20,000 less expensive than a year ago.

Besides the price reduction announced in January 2023 (and tweaked a few times later - here, here, here, and here), Tesla recently reintroduced also a free Supercharging package (10,000 miles) to additionally boost sales.

Considering that the round steering wheel option has been added to the previously obligatory yoke steering, it seems that Tesla is doing whatever possible to attract more customers.

Wait times are now relatively short (a matter of weeks), compared to long months after the launch, which also indicates that this is one of the best times to buy the model. On top of that, there is a new Ultra Red paint color option ($3,000).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $89,990 +$1,640 N/A $91,630 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $94,490 +$1,640 N/A $96,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $109,990 +$1,640 N/A $111,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $114,490 +$1,640 N/A $116,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

The Tesla Model S is, of course, too expensive to meet the $55,000 price cap for the federal tax credit. Additionally, as far as we know, batteries for this model (1865-type cylindrical cells from Panasonic) are imported from Japan, which means that we shouldn't expect eligibility for the $7,500 federal incentive for the Model S.

EPA range and efficiency

In terms of the driving range and other specs, the 2023 model year of the Tesla Model S does not bring anything new.

According to Tesla, the two available versions (both in two wheel sizes), have the same EPA combined range as in 2022:

2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch: 405 miles (652 km)

2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch: 375 miles (603 km)

2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch: 396 miles (637 km)

2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch: 348 miles (560 km)

So far, only the base 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch was listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). See the 2022 model year EPA range and efficiency ratings here.

In terms of efficiency, the base Tesla Model S is rated at 120 MPGe: 281 watt-hours per mile (175 Wh/km), including charging losses.

The switch to a bigger wheel size or Plaid version might affect energy consumption quite noticeably (from several percent to roughly 15 percent).

2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch

2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 405 miles (652 km)

420 miles (675.8 km)

387.7 miles (623.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

A strong point of the Tesla Model S always was and still is acceleration. The 0-60 miles per hour time is 3.1 seconds, according to Tesla. In the case of the Plaid version, it might be just under 2 seconds, although Tesla includes a rollout.

Tesla does not reveal details such as battery capacity, so we assume just a very rough number of 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), ± a few kWh, just to get an idea.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 100* 375 mi**

(603 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 100* 396 mi**

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 100* 348 mi**

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA range according to Tesla website