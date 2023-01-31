Hyundai has just announced the official EPA-estimated range and energy consumption ratings for the all-new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 model.

The results are truly impressive, as the most efficient version (out of six trim levels) has an EPA combined range of 361 miles (581 km) and energy consumption of 140 MPGe, an equivalent to 241 watthours/mile (150 Wh/km). That's more than the 340 miles that was initially expected.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 final EPA-estimated range and energy consumption:

Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels): 361 miles (581 km)

140 MPGe - 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

140 MPGe - 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km) Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels): 316 miles (508 km)

121 MPGe - 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km)

121 MPGe - 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) Ioniq 6 SEL RWD (20-inch wheels): 305 miles (491 km)

117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Ioniq 6 SEL AWD (20-inch wheels): 270 miles (434 km)

103 MPGe - 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

103 MPGe - 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km) Ioniq 6 Limited RWD (20-inch wheels): 305 miles (491 km)

117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Ioniq 6 Limited AWD (20-inch wheels): 270 miles (434 km)

103 MPGe - 327 Wh/mi (203 Wh/km)

As we can see, depending on the trim, powertrain (rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive,) and wheel option (18-inch or 20-inch), the Ioniq 6, with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, is rated between 270 miles (434 km) and 361 miles (581 km).

The most efficient version is the one with smaller wheels (18-inch), rear-wheel drive (for lower weight,) and simple standard equipment (again for reduced lower weight): Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range.

The addition of a front motor for all-wheel drive cuts the range by over 12 percent (to 316 miles), compared to the RWD version.

The switch to a higher trim and 20-inch wheels decreases the range to 305 miles (by 15.5 percent), and the combination of 20-inch wheels and AWD brings the range down to 270 miles (down 25 percent).

Nonetheless, the results are impressive for the E-GMP-based electric sedan. Hyundai even noted that the Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range's 140 MPGe rating matches two Lucid Air models. We can only add that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a worthy successor to the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which a few years ago was also among the most efficient models on the market.

Range ratings in Europe are also very good with up to 614 km (382 miles) on a single charge, according to the WLTP test cycle.

One of the keys to achieving such outstanding results is the drag coefficient of 0.22 (it's even 0.21 in South Korea where the car is available with slim cameras instead of side mirrors).

"IONIQ 6’s ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.22[iii] is assisted by a low nose, active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, elliptical wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, slight boattail structure, separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper, full underbody cover, deflectors and reduced wheel-arch gaps."

Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America said:

“Continually improving the efficiency of our vehicles is always a top priority for our development teams. Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges.”

Hyundai announced also that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to be available in dealerships in the United States this Spring.