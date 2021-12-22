The 2022 Tesla Model S official EPA range and efficiency ratings have been listed and they are - without surprise - in line with the 2021 results and Tesla estimates.

There are two versions of the car available - Tesla Model S (a new, simple name, but it's actually Long Range, AWD) and the Tesla Model S Plaid (the top-of-the-line version, also LR, AWD, but with three electric motors for ultra-quick acceleration).

The Model S is available with 19" and 21" wheels and, in the case of Plaid, both wheel options have been listed:

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for some of the new cars (2022 model year) - in this case, the Tesla Model S Plaid 21" (we used 2021 model year values, as it appears that nothing changed).

2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 19"

The 2022 Tesla Model S with 19" wheels has an EPA Combined range of 405 miles (652 km). The EPA Highway range is 387.7 miles (623.8 km).

According to Tesla, the switch to 21" wheels will decrease the EPA range to 375 miles (603 km) - by 30 miles (48 km) or 7.4%.

2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 405 mi (652 km)

420 mi (675.8 km)

387.7 mi (623.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

The results are the same as for the 2021 model year version:

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"

The Tesla Model S Plaid with 19" wheels has an EPA Combined range of 396 miles (637 km). In line with Tesla's estimate.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 396 mi (637 km)

407.5 mi (655.7 km)

383 mi (616.2 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km)

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km)

It's the first time the Plaid with 19" wheels is listed and it turns out to be slightly more efficient than the retired Performance version with the same wheel size.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"

The 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid with 21" wheels has the same rating as the 2021 model year version - 348 miles (560 km).

The 21" wheels decrease range by 48 miles or 12.1% compared to 19" wheels.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 348 mi (560 km)

353.7 mi (569.1 km)

341 mi (548.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)

However, InsideEVs' 70 mph range test revealed that "only" 300 miles were achieved.

Summary

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 21" AWD 100* 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2022 Tesla Model S Long Range AWD 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690

* estimated/unofficial values