The official EPA range and efficiency rating for the refreshed Tesla Model S Long Range emerged today on the EPA's website allowing us to check out just how good it is.

The range is in line with the updated value of 405 miles (652 km) with 19" wheels. This is of course the all-wheel-drive version of the car, as RWD versions are no longer available and haven't been for quite some time now.

We look forward to seeing also the numbers for the top-of-the-line Plaid version.

2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"

The range of 405 miles (652 km) is for the EPA Combined category. It might be more in the city (420 miles), however on the highway it will be less.

The EPA Highway rating is 387.7 mi (623.8 km) - at least we guess it's that because the documents say 287.7 mi (462.9 km) probably because of an error. This kind of bug appears quite frequently in recent months, and the previous Model S was at a similar level (384 miles in 2020).

Not only range but also efficiency improved in the 2021 version.

2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 405 mi (652 km)

420 mi (675.8 km)

387.7 mi (623.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)

124 MPGe: 272 Wh/mi (169 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

Only time will tell whether Tesla holds something more that will be unlocked via an over-the-air software update, like with various models in the past.

Initially, the company was hoping to get EPA Combined range of 412 miles so there might be potential for at least a few more miles.