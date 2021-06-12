The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus AWD previously received an official EPA range of 402 miles (647 km) in 2020. It was the first and only series-produced electric car on the market with over 400 miles of range.

The new, refreshed version (Long Range AWD) was expected to get an even higher EPA range - 412 miles (663 km) - but Tesla has changed it to 405 miles (652 km) - 7 miles (or 1.7%) less than initially anticipated. We guess that the adjustment is a result of an in-depth test of the final version. After all, the range is one of Tesla's top priorities.

The 405-mile result applies only for the car with 19" wheels. If you opt for 21" inch wheels, then the range will be reduced by 30 miles (7.4%) to 375 miles (603 km).

In the case of the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid, the range is 390 miles (628 km) with 19" wheels or 348 miles (560 km) with 21" wheels. The difference between 21" and 19" is 42 miles (10.8%).

Since the Plaid+ version with an anticipated range of 520 miles (837 km) was canceled, then the Tesla Model S Long Range AWD remains the only 400-mile car on the market, although a few more are coming [looks at Lucid].

Tesla EVs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 263 mi

(423 km) 5.3 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi*

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

Tesla Model S Long Range

* estimated/unofficial values