The refreshed version will get several miles less than the 412 miles (EPA) initially anticipated.
The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus AWD previously received an official EPA range of 402 miles (647 km) in 2020. It was the first and only series-produced electric car on the market with over 400 miles of range.
The new, refreshed version (Long Range AWD) was expected to get an even higher EPA range - 412 miles (663 km) - but Tesla has changed it to 405 miles (652 km) - 7 miles (or 1.7%) less than initially anticipated. We guess that the adjustment is a result of an in-depth test of the final version. After all, the range is one of Tesla's top priorities.
The 405-mile result applies only for the car with 19" wheels. If you opt for 21" inch wheels, then the range will be reduced by 30 miles (7.4%) to 375 miles (603 km).
In the case of the top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Plaid, the range is 390 miles (628 km) with 19" wheels or 348 miles (560 km) with 21" wheels. The difference between 21" and 19" is 42 miles (10.8%).
Since the Plaid+ version with an anticipated range of 520 miles (837 km) was canceled, then the Tesla Model S Long Range AWD remains the only 400-mile car on the market, although a few more are coming [looks at Lucid].
Tesla EVs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|RWD
|60*
|263 mi
(423 km)
|5.3
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|AWD
|80*
|353 mi
(568 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi*
(652 km)
|3.1
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|390 mi*
(628 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|AWD
|100*
|360 mi*
(579 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|340 mi*
(547 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|326 mi
(525 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|80*
|303 mi
(488 km)
|3.5
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
Tesla Model S Long Range
* estimated/unofficial values
