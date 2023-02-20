The BMW i7 is one of the latest all-electric car models available in the United States and another one with roughly 300 miles of range.

The car was announced in April 2022, while deliveries in the US began in November, strengthening BMW's electric lineup. In today's post, we will take a look at the EPA range and energy consumption ratings, general specs, and prices of the i7.

Currently, there is only one version of the BMW i7 on the market - the xDrive60, equipped with a 107.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, out of which 101.7 kWh is usable, and a dual motor, all-wheel-drive system with a total output of up to 400 kilowatts (kW). This setup is good enough to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds.

In terms of range, the EPA combined range depends on the wheel size and varies between 296 to 318 miles:

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch: 318 miles (512 km)

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch: 296 miles (476 km)

Energy consumption numbers (including charging losses), allow us to estimate that in each case, the EPA highway range should be above 300 miles (303-328 miles), which is a pretty good result for a large, luxurious, and heavy electric sedan.

For reference, the European WLTP range ratings for the BMW i7 vary between 367-388 miles.

According to EPA, the average energy consumption (including charging losses), is 89 MPGe or 379 watt-hours per mile (235 Wh/km) in the case of the entry-level version. That's a level comparable with crossover/SUVs. With larger wheels, energy consumption will be slightly higher.

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 318 miles (512 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 296 miles (476 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch

2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 308 miles (496 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

Prices

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is a premium product with a six-digit price tag. The car starts at over $120,000 (including the destination charge) and is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Only time will tell how competitive the i7 is in comparison with other electric cars from a similar price range, like Audi e-tron GT, Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch $119,300 +$995 $120,295 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch $119,300 +$995 $120,295 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch $120,600 +$995 $121,595

Basic specs