The BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 112,057 vehicle deliveries in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 11 percent year-over-year) and 361,892 for the full year (down 1.3 percent).

BMW: 101,738 (up 9%) and 332,388 YTD (down 1.3%)

MINI: 10,319 (up 31%) and 29,504 YTD (down 1.4%)

Total: 112,057 (up 11%) and 361,892 YTD (down 1.3%)

In this challenging background, the company managed to significantly increase all-electric car sales, achieving in the fourth quarter a result higher than in the previous three quarters combined.

According to the German manufacturer, deliveries of BMW battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Q4 amounted to 8,689 (compared to just 199 units a year ago). That's a new quarterly record and also 8.5 percent of the total volume. On top of that comes the MINI brand, but the exact number was not provided.

BMW BEV sales: 8,689 (up from 199 a year ago)

MINI BEV sales: N/A

In 2022, the total sales of BMW all-electric vehicles increased by an order of magnitude to 15,584. That's around 4.7 percent of the total volume.

BMW BEV sales: 15,584 (up from 1,476 a year ago)

MINI BEV sales: N/A

Unfortunately, BMW Group does not provide sales numbers for plug-in hybrids or overall for all plug-ins.

In terms of models, BMW offers now three all-electric cars - the i4 and iX (launched in March) and the i7, which arrived in the US in November. The i3 has been retired. On top of that are plug-in hybrids (X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e, and BMW 530e plus the XM scheduled for Q1 2023).

BMW all-electric car sales in 2022:

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“With three fully electric BMW vehicles and several plug-in variants now available at U.S. dealerships, we are firmly on the road to electrification, offering our customers all of the performance, technology, luxury, and quality that BMW is known for – now also in an emissions free package. At the same time, I’d like to recognize the pivotal role that our dealer network and Plant Spartanburg continue to play in our sales success in the U.S.”

On top of that comes the MINI brand and its plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and all-electric MINI CooperSE, but once again, without any info about its sales results.