The official EPA range and efficiency numbers for the 2022 Tesla Model Y are in. No surprise in terms of values, but the presence of the RWD version is.

Tesla currently offers only two versions of the Model Y in the U.S. - the Long Range (AWD) and the Performance (Long Range AWD with more power for better acceleration). The LR is available with 19" and 21" wheels, while the Performance version comes only with 21" wheels.

The Tesla Model Y RWD is not available at all, but it has its EPA rating as well.

Unfortunately, we must complain about the EPA, as its documents no longer show the City and Highway range ratings for some of the new cars (2022 model year) - in this case, the Tesla Model Y RWD and Performance versions (we used the 2021 model year values, as they appear carried over).

2022 Tesla Model Y RWD

The entry-level 2022 Tesla Model Y RWD has an EPA range of 244 mi (393 km), which is the same as the 2021 model year version that was later retired.

2022 Tesla Model Y RWD 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 244 mi (393 km)

261.5 mi (420.8 km)

222.1 mi (357.4 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km)

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)

The same numbers suggest that it's not a new version with an LFP battery - but who knows, maybe such a new, entry-level version will be introduced. The numbers would be then at least slightly different.

2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

As estimated by Tesla in November, the Model Y LR AWD has an EPA range of 330 miles (531 km). That's in the case of the 19" inch wheel version.

The 21" inch wheel version has a range of 318 miles (512 km) - according to Tesla. The difference is 12 miles (19 km) or 3.6%.

2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 330 mi (531 km)

342.2 mi (550.6 km)

315.7 mi (508 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi (172 Wh/km)

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

An interesting thing is that the 2022 model year car has higher range, despite the overall efficiency (including charging losses) being lower.

2022 Tesla Model Y Performance

Finally, the Tesla Model Y Performance with 21" inch wheels has an EPA range of 303 miles (488 km).

2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 mi (488 km)

314.4 mi (505.9 km)

289 mi (465 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)

No change compared to the 2021 version.

Summary

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model Y RWD 19" RWD 60* 244 mi

(393 km) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" AWD 80* 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $63,990 +$1,200 N/A $65,190

* estimated/unofficial values