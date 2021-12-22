The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed the new range and efficiency ratings for the 2022 model year Tesla Model 3, which is available in three versions: RWD (the new Standard Range Plus equivalent), Long Range (AWD) and Performance (LR AWD).

The range values are in line with Tesla's website info, but now we have more details, inducing the EPA Highway range rating, which is slightly lower than the EPA Combined range rating.

2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"

The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is equipped with the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, as the manufacturer is in a process of a global switch to LFP in all base versions of Model 3/Model Y.

This battery pack has probably a slightly higher capacity, but because of lower energy density, it's also heavier, which affects efficiency (it's lower now).

From the consumer perspective, it might be a good change, because the range is slightly higher, and the LFP battery chemistry is much more tolerant to a high state of charge.

As far as we know, users can charge the LFP battery version to 100% State of Charge (SOC) within the available SOC window, without much worry about its longevity. In the case of NCA (a higher voltage chemistry), the default recommended daily charging level is close to 90%.

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD with standard 18" wheels has an EPA Combined range of 272 miles (438 km), but it's over 260 miles (419 km) in the EPA Highway test.

Tesla website and EPA website says 272 miles, but the EPA documents actually say 273 miles, which might be a bug. We assume the lower value.

According to Tesla, the switch to 19" wheels will lower the EPA Combined range to 267 miles (430 km) - by 6 miles or 2.2%.

2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 272 mi (438 km)

284 mi (457 km)

260.6 mi (419.3 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km)

138 MPGe: 244 Wh/mi (152 Wh/km)

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km)

New (LFP) vs Old (NCA)

Now, let's take a look at the comparison of the new LFP and outgoing NCA battery versions.

The battery capacity is unknown (but a level of 60 kWh, ± a few kWh). What we can see is a few percent increase in range, but interestingly - the EPA Highway range is 11% higher. That's something that we would like to check in the InsideEVs' 70 mph range test.

While the top speed is the same, the acceleration of the new Model 3 RWD is slower.

As we hinted at previously, the efficiency (including charging losses) of the Model 3 RWD with a heavier battery is lower by up to 7-8%:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 60 kWh* 0% 60 kWh* EPA Range Combined 272 mi

(438 km) 3.4% 263 mi

(423 km) City 284 mi

(457 km) 2.3% 277.5 mi

(446 km) Highway 260.6 mi

(419 km) 11% 234.7 mi

(378 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s 9.4% 5.3 s Top speed 140 mph

(225 km/h) 0% 140 mph

(225 km/h) EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) -7% 142 MPGe: 237 Wh/mi (147 Wh/km) City 138 MPGe: 244 Wh/mi (152 Wh/km) -8% 150 MPGe: 225 Wh/mi (140 Wh/km) Highway 126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km) -5.3% 133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi (157 Wh/km)

2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"

The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) with 18" wheels can go up to 358 miles (576 km) according to EPA. It's over 345 miles (555 km) in the case of EPA Highway.

The 19" wheels will decrease the EPA range to 334 miles (537 km) according to Tesla - by 24 miles (39 km) or 6.7%.

2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 358 mi (576 km)

367.5 mi (591.3 km)

345.4 mi (555.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km)

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km)

The increase in range is pretty interesting because the efficiency (including charging losses) is worse than before by a few percent.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 80 kWh* 0% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 358 mi

(576 km) 1.4% 353 mi

(568 km) City 367.5 mi

(591 km) -0.5% 369.5 mi

(595 km) Highway 345.4 mi

(556 km) 3.5% 333.8 mi

(537 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.2 s 0% 4.2 s Top speed 145 mph

(233 km/h) 0% 145 mph

(233 km/h) EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) -2.2% 134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) City 134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) -5% 141 MPGe: 239 Wh/mi (149 Wh/km) Highway 126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km) -0.8% 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)

2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"

Finally, the top-of-the-line Tesla Model 3 Performance (Long Range, AWD), which is available only with the 20" wheels.

It has the same rating as the outgoing 2021 model year version.

2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 315 mi (507 km)

328.7 mi (528.9 km)

299 mi (481.1 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)

118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)

107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

Summary

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 60* 273 mi

(439 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" RWD 60* 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 80* 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h)

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190

* estimated/unofficial values