The new Long Range AWD and Performance versions are supposed to get a few percent more range.
The new range numbers of the Tesla Model Y appeared on the EPA's official website without changes. Let's take a look at the efficiency ratings then.
The new Tesla's are considered 2021 model year.
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
The Long Range AWD version should be able to achieve 326 miles (525 km) of range - up 10 miles (16 km) or 3.2%.
The energy consumption is now lowered by 3.3% to 125 MPGe - 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km).
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (19") EPA rating:
- range of 326 miles (525 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- combined: 125 MPGe - 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)
- city: 131 MPGe - 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)
- highway: 117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)
2021 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD
The Performance version (with 21" wheels) should be able to achieve 303 miles (488 km) of range - up 12 miles (19 km) or 4.1%.
The energy consumption is 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km), same as before.
2021 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD (21") EPA rating:
- range of 303 miles (488 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- combined: 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)
- city: 115 MPGe - 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
- highway: 106 MPGe - 318 Wh/mi (198 Wh/km)
