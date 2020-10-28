The new range numbers of the Tesla Model Y appeared on the EPA's official website without changes. Let's take a look at the efficiency ratings then.

The new Tesla's are considered 2021 model year.

2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

The Long Range AWD version should be able to achieve 326 miles (525 km) of range - up 10 miles (16 km) or 3.2%.

The energy consumption is now lowered by 3.3% to 125 MPGe - 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km).

2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (19") EPA rating:



range of 326 miles (525 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 125 MPGe - 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) city: 131 MPGe - 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) highway: 117 MPGe - 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)



2021 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD

The Performance version (with 21" wheels) should be able to achieve 303 miles (488 km) of range - up 12 miles (19 km) or 4.1%.

The energy consumption is 111 MPGe - 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km), same as before.

2021 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD (21") EPA rating:

