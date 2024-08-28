Parked in my driveway right now is the ideal choice for Subaru diehards looking to go electric. Well, it's also the only choice.

The Solterra, which was co-developed with Toyota and is a near-identical twin to that automaker's bZ4X, is a small SUV that's also Subaru's sole electric offering. That's a bit counterintuitive, given how nicely electrification fits in with the brand's crunchy image and customer base. Then again, Subaru is a small automaker without the vast resources of a company like Volkswagen, Toyota or General Motors. And transitioning to EVs isn't cheap or easy.

Much to the delight of the entire state of Vermont, a bunch more Subaru EVs are planned for later this decade. But for now it's got the Solterra. And I'm driving one for the next week. What do you want to know about it?

For some additional background, I'm testing the Solterra Touring, which is the top-trim model and comes out to $53,340 including a destination fee. So far, I'm still getting used to its rather small, squircular steering wheel, but I've been pleased with Subaru's automated highway-driving system.

I'm especially eager to put the Solterra's DC fast-charging capability to the test. When I first drove the bZ4X, its charging speeds were abysmal. But the latest bZ4X and Solterra boast improved charging performance. That's a much-needed update.

But what do you, our readers, want to know about the Solterra? Sound off in the comments or drop me a line at tim.levin@insideevs.com.