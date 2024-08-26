Subaru Solterra sales have been up in recent months

The Solterra starts at $46,340

Solterra is selling for 12% below MSRP

According to Consumer Reports data, the Subaru Solterra EV is the most discounted car in the U.S., not only the most discounted electric car but also the most discounted car overall, gas models included.

With a starting MSRP of $46,340, the Solterra is already priced under the average transaction price of $48,401 for a new vehicle in the U.S.

Consumer Reports says the Solterra is selling for 12% off MSRP. That's $5,561 off MSRP, so you can get a Solterra for under $41,000 right now.

It seems that these high discounts on the Solterra have also led to increased sales. Solterra sales amounted to 1,261 units in July, up significantly from the 758 Solterras sold in July 2023.

As we noted in our post on the best EV lease and finance deals for August 2024, you can lease a Solterra for $329 per month for 36 months with $329 due at signing or you can buy one with 0% APR financing for 72 months.

The Subaru Solterra and similar Toyota bZ4X both underperform in regards to range. Subaru claims 227 miles for the Premium trim Solterra, 222 miles for the Limited trim, and 222 for the Touring. The Solterra is quite a bit cheaper than the Toyota and neither car stands out in the fast charging department. However, considering the discounts and deals, if you like the Solterra, now is the time to buy.