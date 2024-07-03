Subaru car sales in the United States amounted to 55,228 cars in June. The volume increased by just 0.1% year-over-year, but it was enough to achieve the 23rd consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

At the same time, Subaru's all-electric car sales continued to increase very quickly. Last month, Subaru Solterra sales doubled to 1,236 (up 115% year-over-year), which is about 2.2% of the company's total sales.

Get Fully Charged 15,000 Subaru EVs on the road So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. exceeded 5,000, while the cumulative number recently crossed 15,000 units. In the second quarter of 2024, EVs started to account for over 2% of Subaru sales.

It's believed that the main force behind the Subaru Solterra sales growth was attractive lease deals. The latest 2024 model year also brings some improvements.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 1,236 (up 115%) and 2.2% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – June 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. amounted to 4,238, 163% more than a year ago. The EV share in the brand's total volume improved to 2.5%.

For reference, the two direct cousins—the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ—based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform (called e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru) also noted strong Q2. Toyota bZ4X sales amounted to 7,571, while Lexus RZ sales amounted to 4,036 units. Together, the Japanese trio achieved a record level of 15,845 sales.

So far this year, Subaru sold in the U.S. 5,385 Solterras, 81% more than a year ago.

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Solterra: 5,385 (up 81%) and 1.7% share

For reference, in 2023, Subaru sold 8,872 Solterra (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales). If nothing changes, this year will be noticeably better than 2023.

The total sales of the Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ in the first half of the year exceeded 20,492 units. It might be quite surprising for many that the trio—when counted together—is relatively popular and outpaced many other models.