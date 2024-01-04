In December, Subaru of America increased its car sales in the United States for the 17th consecutive month to 57,764 (up 1.8% year-over-year). In 2023, the company sold 632,083 cars, which is 13.6% more than a year ago.
Our main focus is on the all-electric Subaru Solterra model (introduced in partnership with Toyota), which continues to sell at around 1,000 units a month.
Last month, sales of the Subaru Solterra amounted to 956, which is 16% more than a year ago and about 1.7% of the Subaru's total volume.
With 14-month of data we can now say that about 1,000 units a month appears to be the model's stable sales rate.
Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):
- Solterra: 956 (up 16%) and 1.7% share
Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – December 2023
During the fourth quarter of the year, Subaru Solterra sales amounted to 3,109 (up 238% year-over-year).
In 2023, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. amounted to 8,872 (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales), compared to the initial batch of 919 units in late 2022.
Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):
- Solterra: 8,872 (up 865%) and 1.4% share
In the following post, we will take a look at how the Subaru Solterra's results corresponds with its direct cousins—the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e.
The 2023 Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery. Pricing for the 2024 model year is not yet available.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch
|$44,995
|+$1,225
|N/A
|$46,220
|2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch
|$48,495
|+$1,225
|N/A
|$49,720
|2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch
|$51,995
|+$1,225
|N/A
|$53,220
* Federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be potentially available through leasing.