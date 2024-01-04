In December, Subaru of America increased its car sales in the United States for the 17th consecutive month to 57,764 (up 1.8% year-over-year). In 2023, the company sold 632,083 cars, which is 13.6% more than a year ago.

Our main focus is on the all-electric Subaru Solterra model (introduced in partnership with Toyota), which continues to sell at around 1,000 units a month.

Get Fully Charged Almost 10,000 Subaru Solterras In 2023, Subaru Solterra sales in the United States amounted to almost 9,000 units, which is not a bad result for the first full year of the first model. Cumulatively, since November 2022, this number is at almost 10,000.

Last month, sales of the Subaru Solterra amounted to 956, which is 16% more than a year ago and about 1.7% of the Subaru's total volume.

With 14-month of data we can now say that about 1,000 units a month appears to be the model's stable sales rate.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 956 (up 16%) and 1.7% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – December 2023

During the fourth quarter of the year, Subaru Solterra sales amounted to 3,109 (up 238% year-over-year).

In 2023, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. amounted to 8,872 (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales), compared to the initial batch of 919 units in late 2022.

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Solterra: 8,872 (up 865%) and 1.4% share

In the following post, we will take a look at how the Subaru Solterra's results corresponds with its direct cousins—the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e.

The 2023 Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers up to 228 miles of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery. Pricing for the 2024 model year is not yet available.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220

* Federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be potentially available through leasing.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra