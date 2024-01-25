Subaru has just announced pricing and product updates for the all-electric 2024 Subaru Solterra, which in its second model year on the market will get several new features.

The 2024 Subaru Solterra will be available in three versions—Premium, Limited, and Touring. Interestingly, there are no price changes, besides a slightly higher destination charge (up by $120).

Get Fully Charged First all-electric Subaru The Solterra is the first all-electric Subaru on the U.S. market, originally launched in late 2022. The car is based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform (called e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru), and directly related to the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ.

The base 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium has an MSRP of $44,995 plus a $1,345 destination charge ($1,495 in Alaska), for a total of $46,340.

The better-equipped Limited version costs $3,500 more, while the top-of-the-line version costs $7,000 more.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,345 N/A $46,340 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,345 N/A $49,840 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,345 N/A $53,340

Because the Subaru Solterra is imported from Japan, it does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing, although the incentive might be available through leasing.

In recent months, Subaru Solterra sales oscillated at around 900-1,000 units a month. The new 2024 model year will begin arriving at Subaru dealers in February 2024.

Specs

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is equipped with a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack featuring CATL's lithium-ion cells, just like in the 2023 MY.

Without changes to the battery and powertrain (dual motor, all-wheel drive), there are no changes to the driving range, besides a tiny one—the Premium version is now rated at 227 miles instead of 228 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 72.8 227 mi 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch AWD 72.8 222 mi

The EPA range and energy consumption numbers are already available and, as usual, reveal that the trims with bigger wheels (20-inch vs. 18-inch) have less range.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD with 18-inch wheels, is estimated at 104 MPGe or about 324 watt-hours per mile.

The 20-inch wheels appear to increase the energy consumption by almost 2%.

2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch

2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

2024 Subaru Solterra Limited/Touring AWD 20-inch

2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 222 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi

Faster DC Charging

One of the biggest changes for the 2024 Subaru Solterra is an improved DC fast charging capability, thanks to a more robust battery conditioning system.

The 2023 version was able to recharge from 10-80% state-of-charge (SOC) in about 56 minutes (at up to 100 kilowatts), which was considered a major weak point of the car. The 2024 version will be able to recharge from 10-80% SOC in 35 minutes (also at up to 100 kW), which is closer to the industry average and good news for those who take their Subaru Solterra on longer trips.

An additional benefit of the new thermal management system is improved cold weather charging speed: "Thanks to an upgraded battery conditioning system, the 2024 Solterra can charge at temperatures below freezing significantly faster than its predecessor, up to 80 minutes faster in certain conditions."

Another positive detail is a state of charge indicator displaying the estimated time to 80% or 100% SOC.

Gallery: 2024 Subaru Solterra

New Features

The 2024 Subaru Solterra adds "several enhanced features to improve comfort, driver safety, and versatility." These features are highlighted below:

Standard Subaru EyeSight driver-assist technologies, including driver-supported, hands-free driving at speeds up to 25 mph

The ability to change lanes on command by activating a turn signal

A redesigned steering wheel with regenerative braking force paddle switches

Standard roof rails with a static load capacity rated up to 700 pounds – ideal for a rooftop tent – and a dynamic load capacity of up to 176 pounds

Front Cross-Traffic Alert, the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, and others.

Will these changes help give the Solterra an edge over the competition?