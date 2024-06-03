In May, Subaru car sales in the United States amounted to 58,356 cars (up 7.0% year-over-year), bringing year-to-date volume to 267,215 (up 7.3% year-over-year). It was the 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

Subaru also continues increasing all-electric car sales, setting new record results. Last month, Subaru EV sales tripled to 1,546 (up 255% year-over-year). The previous record was set in April (1,456).

Get Fully Charged No Slowdown For Subaru EV Sales Despite many reports about flat EV sales in 2024, Subaru managed to increase sales of the Solterra model. So far this year, the volume exceeded 4,000, which is 73% more than a year ago.

Subaru Solterra's share of the brand's total volume in May improved to a record 2.65%. It's a bridgehead that can potentially be gradually expanded.

We assume the better sales results are a mix of 2024 model year improvements and attractive lease deals, like $329 per month over 36 months with $369 due at signing, reported earlier this year.

Subaru BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Solterra: 1,546 (up 255%) and 2.65% share

Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. – May 2024

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the U.S. have amounted to 4,149 units, 73% more than a year ago. This is 1.6% of the brand's total volume.

Subaru BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Solterra: 4,149 (up 73%) and 1.6% share

For reference, in 2023, Subaru sold 8,872 Solterra (about 1.4% of Subaru's total sales). The cumulative result is almost 14,000.

If nothing changes, this year will be noticeably better than 2023 for the Subaru Solterra.

The Subaru Solterra has two direct cousins—the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ—based on the Toyota e-TNGA platform (called e-Subaru Global Platform by Subaru). Their sales results are relatively similar, although reported only quarterly.

Here is a quick look at the Subaru Solterra pricing. The model has a 72.8-kilowatt-hour battery and its EPA Combined range is 222 or 227 miles depending on the version (the higher number is for the 18-inch wheel size).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,345 N/A $46,340 2024 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,345 N/A $49,840 2024 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,345 N/A $53,340

Gallery: 2024 Subaru Solterra

