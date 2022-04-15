Toyota has announced US pricing for the all-electric 2023 bZ4X SUV that will arrive in dealerships this spring.

Based on the e-TNGA dedicated EV platform, the spiritual successor to the RAV4 EV has a starting MSRP of $42,000 in the US in the base XLE trim with front-wheel drive, plus a $1,215 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Toyota offers the bZ4X in two grades, XLE and Limited, each available with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD starts at $46,700, while the bZ4X XLE AWD and Limited AWD are priced from $44,080 and $48,780, respectively.

FWD models feature a front-mounted electric motor making 210 horsepower, while AWD models get one motor on each axle for a total of 214 horsepower. The electric SUV offers decent 0-60 acceleration: 7.1 seconds for FWD and 6.5 seconds for AWD.

The base FWD model uses a 71.4-kilowatt-hour pack with cells from Panasonic, while the AWD version uses a Chinese-made battery pack of 72.8 kWh using CATL cells. The EPA-estimated range is up to 252 miles for the XLE FWD and 228 miles for the XLE AWD.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy rating for XLE FWD is 131 MPGe city, 107 MPGe highway and 119 MPGe combined. The EPA-estimated fuel economy rating for XLE AWD is 114 MPGe city, 94 MPGe highway and 104 MPGe combined.

According to the EPA, the average estimated fuel cost savings over five years for the 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD compared to the average new vehicle is up to $5,000.

Charging options include 120V and 240V chargers as well as DC fast-chargers. All bZ4X models are equipped with a J1772/CCS1 (Combined Charging System) socket, which allows for both home and public charging.

Using the 6.6 kW onboard charger, the Toyota Z4X charges from low to full in about 9 hours with a Level 2 charger either at home or at a public charger (at optimal outside temperatures).

When it comes to DC fast-charging, the different battery chemistries between FWD and AWD models explain a difference in their charging rates. The front-drive bZ4X charges at rates up to 150 kilowatts, while the AWD model charges at a maximum possible rate of only 100 kW.

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 Toyota bZ4X will also get one year of unlimited complimentary charging at all EVgo public charging stations nationwide.