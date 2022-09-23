The 2022 Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 has the largest battery pack of any production EV available today; 212.7 kWh of usable capacity. However, the vehicle weighs four and a half tons - that's right, over 9,000 lbs (4,100 kg).

The vehicle's EPA-certified combined range rating is 329 miles, but we set out to find out just how far the 212.7 kWh battery pack will take the Hummer at highway speeds in the InsideEVs 70 mph range test.

Charging up the Hummer EV at an Electrify America charging station before the range test.

The Hummer EV is an outrageous vehicle by just about every metric. Nearly one-third of the vehicle's 9,063 lb weight is the enormous Ultium battery pack, which by itself tips the scales at 2,923 lbs.

Its tri-motor (one motor in front and two motors in the rear) has 1,000 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning has 580 hp and 775 lb-ft torque, and the Rivian R1T, with its quad-motor setup, has 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque.

The Hummer EV now sits in 4th place in the InsideEVs 70 mph range test list:

We conducted the range test on I-94 in Michigan, driving a long loop between Ypsilanti and Benton Harbor. We started and ended at the Electrify America charging station in Ypsilanti.

The temperature of the day was very range-friendly, varying from 70°F (21.1°C) when we started to a high of 78°F (25.5°C). There was, however, a consistent wind of 10 mph (16 km/h) which potentially may have robbed the hummer of a few extra miles in the test.

Segment Of The Test Average Efficiency Miles Driven Total Miles 100% to 75% 1.5 mi/kWh 85 85 75% to 50% 1.6 mi/kWh 85 170 50% to 25% 1.6 mi/kWh 88 258 25% to 0% 1.6 mi/kWh 85 343

The Hummer EV surprised up a bit and finished up with 343 miles on the trip gauge and an average consumption rate of 1.6 miles per kWh (38.75 kWh/100km). Amazingly, the Hummer EV managed to beat its combined EPA range rating in our 70 mph range test by 14 miles (4.3%).

We think the results were excellent. Quite honestly, whenever an EV beats its combined EPA range figure in our 70 mph range test it's a huge win for the vehicle. The Hummer EV is an in-your-face, no compromise, no apologies electric vehicle, and people usually love it or hate how insanely over the top and wasteful it is.

We're in the former camp and, while recognizing its environmental impact is probably much worse than an Aptera, not every EV is going to be designed solely with the intent to save the planet, and we're thankful for that. We can still have a little fun as we transition to electrifying personal transportation.

About Our Range Tests

We want to make it clear our range tests aren't perfect. There are variables simply out of our control like wind, traffic, and weather. However, we do our best to control what we can.

We always set the tires to the manufacturer's recommended pressure, crosscheck the speedometer with a GPS for accuracy and place the vehicle in the most efficient driving mode, and in the case of the Hummer EV, that's the "normal" driving mode. We set the climate control to somewhere between 68°F and 70°F and on the lowest fan setting unless more heating or cooling is needed to maintain a comfortable cabin.

We always charge the vehicle up to 100 percent right before starting the test, reset the trip meter and enter the highway immediately or within a couple of miles. We then drive at a constant 70 mph and in long loops so we end up either where we started, or as close as possible.

Driving conditions, temperature, and topography will affect an EVs driving range and our 70-mph range tests serve only as a guideline of approximately what you should expect if you drive the same EV under similar conditions.