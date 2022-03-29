The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is quite an extraordinary electric vehicle, but as it turns out, there is a long line of potential customers that placed reservations.

According to CNBC, GM has received over 65,000 reservations for the pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV version, which will follow next year.

That's more than initially expected and considering the high interest in electric Hummers, the company is now busy figuring out how to increase production as soon as possible.

Nonetheless, new orders placed now will not be fulfilled until 2024, which reminds us of the story of the Ford F-150 Lightning, also overwhelmed by the number of reservations.

Besides a relatively high number of reservations, important is also the high ratio of conversions into orders, at 95%, according to the article.

The first GMC Hummer EV Pickup was delivered in December 2021, and within a week or so, we will probably get official info about how many were delivered in Q1 2022.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC said:

“Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought,” he told CNBC here during a media event. “We’re seeing momentum building.” “What we’re looking at now is how can we build the maximum amount and how can we deliver, fulfill these reservations as quickly as possible?” “We’re doing all the studies on that and we’re confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in ’24.”

Megan Hart, assistant marketing manager for Hummer, revealed to CNBC that most of the reservations were for the pickup, which was launched first, but in terms of new reservations, it's more evenly split between the pickup and SUV versions.

Interesting is also that the current month was the best in terms of the number of new reservations, aside from the unveiling.

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the first Ultium-based model, launched by GM. The initial launch version "Edition 1" will be followed by less expensive versions, ranging from about $80,000-$100,000 (compared to over $110,000 in the case of Edition 1).