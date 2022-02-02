General Motors has big ambitions with its expanding lineup of Ultium platform-based electric vehicles, targeting sales of more than 1,000,000 EVs by 2025.

That’s a highly ambitious goal given GM’s current EV sales, but not impossible. One thing is certain, pickup trucks will play a key role in helping the automaker achieve this target.

General Motors has already started deliveries of one model, the GMC Hummer EV, and has two more in the pipeline—the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra Denali.

Interest for GM’s electric pickups is growing, with the automaker announcing it has more than 110,000 reservations for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, including from fleet customers, and almost 59,000 for the GMC Hummer EV (pickup and SUV combined).

Judging by these numbers and pricing information available so far, the Silverado EV has the greatest potential to become a top seller. The only problem is that it will only launch in spring 2023 in Work Truck guise for fleet customers and fall 2023 in RST First Edition guise.

Speaking of the RST launch model, one has been spotted at GM’s Lansing Delta Assembly in Lansing, Michigan, alongside a GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1. The two EVs placed side by side made for a great photo opportunity, one that a GM employee could not miss. Interestingly, each of these EVs starts at approximately $105,000 each, making this a fair comparison.

Few people have managed to see the Chevy Silverado EV in the metal, except select members of the media and GM staff. The above photo was posted on social media by someone from the second category: Jennifer Anne, whose Twitter bio reads that she works in communications at GM.

The photo highlights the styling differences between the two models. The GMC Hummer EV looks like a proper off-roader with a boxy and massive body, high ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and an off-road front bumper with a skid plate featuring articulating D-Ring recovery hooks.

These elements leave no doubt about the Hummer EV SUV’s character and preferred environment.

The Silverado EV, on the other hand, is seen here in RST First Edition trim, with RST coming from Rally Sport Truck, a street-performance package GM offers on its trucks and SUVs.

In this case, the RST treatment consists of sporty bumpers, massive rims shod with low-profile tires, and a host of gloss black-painted elements. All these details give the Silverado EV a performance model vibe. Now, which one would you take home?