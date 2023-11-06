The first video reviews of the 2025 Volvo EX30 are in, and it looks like the China-made electric crossover has won over the automotive media on both sides of the Atlantic. After all, what's not to like about an all-electric Volvo subcompact that starts at $34,950 (plus a $1,195 destination fee), looks like a mini-me version of the EX90 flagship inside and out, and is insanely quick too?

Make sure to check out our review from contributor William Clavey today if you haven't already. But other reviews out there, including on video, have plenty to say as well.

The Volvo EX30 is both the automaker's cheapest electric vehicle to date and also the quickest one in range-topping Twin Motor Performance guise, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds. But how does the fact it's the cheapest Volvo reflect on its interior?

Well, the minimalist, clean-looking cabin got many thumbs up from automotive journalists for its looks, comfort, and materials, but also some criticism, mainly because of some odd choices Volvo made when it comes to ergonomics.

By integrating most of the vehicle's functions into the 12.3-inch single-screen infotainment center, Volvo did away with physical buttons for basic things like adjusting the side mirrors, changing the temperature, accessing the heated seats, turning on the rear fog lights, and even opening the glovebox.

As Matt Prior from Autocar puts it, operating the touchscreen for things like adjusting your mirrors is incredibly distracting while driving, and on the basis of this alone he says he wouldn't buy the car.

That may be extreme, but most reviewers pointed these ergonomic flaws out, including Carwow's Mat Watson. Volvo pulled a Tesla and integrated most vehicle controls into the touchscreen while not giving the car an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel or a head-up display.

As a result, the driver needs to check out the center screen for basic information like speed, battery level, and driving range. This leads to a ridiculous situation where the driver-facing camera system alerts the driver that they're not paying attention to the road, when in fact the driver is forced to look at the center screen to make sure he's not speeding and has enough juice to the next charger.

Fortunately, the 2025 Volvo EX30 has a lot going for it, including a finely tuned suspension that makes it a fun drive on a winding road, competent brakes, very comfortable seats, a great driving position, and more.

What about the range? Carwow tested both the single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD variants in real-world driving conditions and found them to cover 265 miles (89 percent of the claimed range) and 221 miles (77 percent of the claimed range), respectively.

That's not too bad, and if you take everything else into account, the EX30 is a really compelling package. Watch the embedded videos above and below for more impressions from journalists who were the first to drive it.