The all-electric Volvo EX30 is here as the brand's smallest SUV – and electric vehicle – to date.

Offering a more city-friendly and affordable alternative to the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs, the Volvo EX30 is the brand's first premium subcompact SUV and fourth all-electric model.

It will be priced from $34,950 in the US, where it is available for pre-order now, and around 36,000 euros in Europe, with Volvo saying the pricing is similar to an internal combustion engine-powered SUV of the same size.

Speaking of size, the EX30 is 166.6 inches (4,233 millimeters) long, 72.3 in (1,837 mm) wide, and 61.2 in (1,555) mm high, with a wheelbase of 104.3 in (2,650 mm). Volvo says the EX30's chassis has been tuned to make the most of the car's compact dimensions, its low center of gravity and relatively low and evenly distributed weight – its minimum curb weight is 4,034 pounds (1,830 kg).

Revealed today in Milan, Italy, the EX30 adopts the same naming scheme as the larger Volvo EX90, with the EX prefix indicating it is only available as a fully electric model.

It also adopts similar styling to the EX90, with highlights including the closed shield grille, digital rendition of the Thor's Hammer headlights, split taillights in a similar arrangement, and a somewhat similar dashboard layout.

Mind you, the EX30 is not a copy of the EX90. The profile has an ascending waistline that ends with a thick C-pillar enabling a "floating roof" optical illusion, the bonnet dives more dramatically toward the nose, and the muscular wheel arches are much more visible than on the EX90.

Minimalist Cabin With 12.3-Inch Single-Screen Infotainment

Inside, the EX30 features a minimalist Scandinavian interior design mixed with cutting-edge tech. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch single-screen infotainment system at its center and a soundbar covering the entire upper portion of the dash under the windshield – a first of its kind in a car.

The automaker says it has worked closely with tech partners such as Google, Apple, and Qualcomm to deliver the best possible user experience, as well as with ECARX through the jointly owned HaleyTek software joint venture to deliver "the best possible infotainment platform" for its customers. The EX30 will also receive software updates over the air.

Tech highlights include a digital key compatible with a wide range of phone brands and models, dedicated app offering all relevant services related to the car (charging, location, locking/unlocking, and heating), and latest generation of the Park Pilot Assist feature. The latter is said to handle all types of parking spaces, including parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal fishbone-style.

When it comes to the interior design, customers can choose between four distinct interior themes and five different ambient lighting themes – each paired with an ambient soundscape.

Dual-Motor AWD Model Is Volvo's Quickest Production Car Ever

Under the skin, Volvo offers EX30 customers two powertrain options in the US, dubbed Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance. The former pairs a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 253 pound-feet (343 Newton-meters) of torque with an extended-range battery with a usable capacity of 64 kilowatt-hours.

The battery has NMC chemistry (lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt) and enables the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range to offer an estimated 275 miles of range between charges.

The EX30 Twin Motor Performance adds a front electric motor for AWD capability and a total output of 422 hp (315 kW) and 400 lb-ft (543 Nm) of system torque. That's enough for a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, making the EX30 Twin Motor Performance Volvo's fastest-accelerating production car ever.

This dual-motor model features the same 64-kWh NMC battery and is estimated to offer a range of around 265 miles.

In Europe and other markets, Volvo will also offer an entry-level Single Motor powertrain pairing the same 268-hp rear motor with an LFP battery pack with a usable capacity of 49 kWh and an estimated range of around 200 miles.

When it comes to charging, the NMC battery-powered variants have a DC charging peak power of 153 kW, enabling a 10-80 percent charging cycle in a little over 26.5 minutes. The LFP battery version charges at up to 134 kW, needing 26 minutes to complete the same cycle.

Starting from 2024, the Volvo EX30 will also be available as a Cross Country adventure-focused variant featuring more ground clearance, 19-inch black wheels or 18-inch wheels with bespoke all-terrain tires, skid plates, special black panels on the front bumper and trunk lid, and Cross Country branding. Volvo will start taking orders for the EX30 Cross Country in 2024, with production expected to start later that year.

