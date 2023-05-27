The Volvo EX30 has been accidentally leaked through Volvo's configurator. On Friday the EX30 briefly appeared on Volvo's website, before swiftly being removed. However, we still had the chance to take a screenshot of the upcoming crossover.

Clearly, the EX30 will share plenty of design traits with the flagship EX90. However, it will of course be drastically smaller. Even smaller than the XC40, for reference.

We already had a decent idea of what the EX30 was going to look like through patent images leaked a few months ago in China. Evidently, the configurator leak aligns with the patent image below.

The EX30 will have two battery options. The base option will be a 51 kWh pack, meanwhile a 69 kWh battery will also be available. The latter will have up to 298 miles of range. The EX30 will have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo model to date, with a 25% reduction on the XC40/C40 Recharge targeted. This will be primarily achieved through the use of recycled materials in the production phase.

It will be interesting to see if the EX30 will come with lidar as standard. The EX90 comes with 5 radars, 8 cameras, and 16 ultrasonic sensors and is designed to be a pioneer in the self-driving space. That said, the EX30's cost could mean it will have to forgo such technology, at least in base guise.

Volvo will reveal the EX30 in full on June 7. The compact crossover should arrive on US shores by early 2024. Expect a starting price in the region of $45,000 with rivals including the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4 and Kia EV6.