We're only a week away from the world debut of Volvo's smallest SUV to date, the all-electric EX30, and the teasing campaign is intensifying.

The automaker has just released the most revealing photos so far of the EX30, accompanied by new details on the interior. The photos provide a glimpse both at the exterior design – which has already been uncovered in patent images – and the interior.

One of the photos reveals a part of the front end, including the reinterpreted Thor's hammer headlight signature consisting of multi-element LED lights that remind of the larger Volvo EX90. We also notice from this photo the significant curvature of the front hood and fenders, which should result in an interesting look.

Another photo gives us the best look yet at the EX30's rear end, revealing the taillight signature – also composed of multi-segment LED lights – the plunging roofline that results in a narrow rear window with a sizable roof spoiler on top, and the C-pillars that give the EX30 a "floating roof" look.

Inside, the Volvo EX30 goes for a typically Scandinavian minimalist yet welcoming ambiance, with the dashboard featuring a 12.3-inch portrait-style display at its center and a soundbar covering the entire upper portion of the dash under the windshield – a first of its kind in a car.

Inspired by home audio design, the soundbar brings several speakers together into one unit and can be combined with the optional Harman Kardon high-end sound system for outstanding audio quality, according to Volvo.

This solution has also allowed Volvo to eliminate the speakers in the doors, therefore freeing up more storage space. For the same reason, the window switches have been moved to the center console.

Another interesting decision is the relocation of the glove compartment under the center screen, making it easily accessible for both driver and passenger and roomier thanks to the extra space provided by the flat floor.

Volvo also mentions the "extremely versatile" center console that features a sliding system allowing passengers to choose exactly how they want to use the space. For example, the top of the cupholder can be slid out to hold a latte or smartphone, or moved back for more storage.

In addition, the lower tunnel has a protective storage area for small items such as sunglasses or ear pods, while a bag can be placed in the large open space above. In the rear, passengers can store their phones in dedicated pockets in the front seat backs, with additional storage provided by a box that slides out from beneath the storage console.

It's worth mentioning that the 12.3-inch center screen centralizes all key driving information such as speed, charge levels, navigation, media, and controls – there's no instrument panel behind the steering wheel, although a head-up display system appears to be present.

The Volvo EX30's infotainment system is powered by Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies and has Google built-in features, including hands free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps navigation, and Google Play apps. Wireless Apple CarPlay functionality is also offered, in a first for a Volvo vehicle.

Volvo also mentions that the EX30 uses new materials such as denim, flax and wool, as well as various textures and colors. For example, customers will be able to choose from four distinct interior "rooms."

The 2024 Volvo EX30 will be fully revealed on June 7 and will be available to order or pre-order in selected markets on the same date.