The 2025 Volvo EX30 is the Swedish brand's bold entrance into the world of compact electric crossovers. Inhabited by the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Kia Niro EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric, this segment has lacked an option from an upscale automaker. Moreover, this sector has been plagued by unexciting powertrains, each featuring FWD-only setups producing around 200 horsepower. Volvo wants to change that.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 not only delivers a quirky and premium package but also offers performance that rivals the Tesla Model Y Performance, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and the Kia EV6 GT. Undoubtedly, the EX30 is out for blood, and its attainable starting price seconds that.

Starting at $34,950, the Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range comes with a 69.0 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 268-horsepower rear-mounted electric motor. The setup yields a punchy zero-to-sixty time of 5.1 seconds and a range of 275 miles, per EPA estimations. At a DC fast charger, Volvo's little EV can gulp up to 153 kilowatts of power, giving it a significant edge over its similarly-priced rivals.

The base Core trim is light on features, offering wireless Apple CarPlay, a blind spot monitor, and front and rear collision avoidance systems. Volvo did not mention adaptive cruise control, so we can assume it will only be included in its Pilot Assist package, similar to that of Polestar.

Next in line comes the $38,900 Plus variant, which steps up the equipment significantly with a Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic glass roof, and larger 19-inch wheels. The top-end version is the $40,600 Ultra, which primarily includes Volvo's Pilot Assist, featuring lane-change assist, a 360-degree camera, and an automated parking feature.

Opting for the spicy AWD version naturally comes with a larger tag. The Twin Motor Performance starts at $44,900 but comes equipped with the Plus variant's retinue of options. The Ultra Twin Motor Performance will cost $46,600. Effectively, upgrading to the AWD runs a somewhat hefty $6,000.

That said, the Twin Motor Performance should live up to its moniker, at least in terms of acceleration. Producing 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, the EX30 can sprint to sixty in a mere 3.4 seconds, making it Volvo's quickest offering yet. Otherwise, the battery and charging specs remain the same. The added performance takes 10 miles off its range but still delivers a respectable 265 miles.

Gallery: 2024 Volvo EX30