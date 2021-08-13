"That is unlike anything I ever have driven" - DragTimes

Rimac Nevera, the world's quickest electric car, has arrived at the Famoso Dragstrip in California for some epic testing with DragTimes.

After a few teasers here and here, finally we can take a look at the full experience of this quad motor, 1.4 MW beast on the track.

DragTimes takes us through the overview of the car, then does a burnout demonstration and several drag races that resulted in a world record time of 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h).

Results (Michelin Pilot 4S Tires):

  • #1 8.74 seconds @ 165.52 mph (without burn out
  • #2 8.612 seconds @ 166.99 mph (with burn out)
  • Record pass: 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)
external_image

DragTimes appears to be blown away by the Rimac Nevera, and that means a lot from a person that tests a lot of the quickest cars, including the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Speaking of which, the Tesla Model S Plaid will be drag raced against the Rimac Nevera in the next episode!

Let's recall that the Rimac Nevera can be seen at the Monterey Car Week, Pebble Beach (12-15 August).

Best numbers:

  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 1.90 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.00 seconds
  • 0-100 mph (161 km/h) - 3.61 seconds
  • 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.36 seconds
  • 0-150 mph (240 km/h) - 6.88 seconds
  • 60-130 mph - 3.42 seconds
  • 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.27 seconds
  • 100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds
  • 1/8 mile - 5.64 seconds at 132.33 mph
  • 1/4 mile - 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)

Dragy measures #1:

  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.20 seconds
  • 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.61 seconds
  • 60-130 mph - 3.41 seconds
  • 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds
  • 1/8 mile - 5.73 seconds at 132.96 mph (213.99 km/h)
  • 1/4 mile - 8.66 seconds at 167.98 mph (270.32 km/h)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.28 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h - 5.23 seconds
  • 100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds
  • 200-250 km/h - 2.36 seconds

Dragy measures #2:

  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.13 seconds
  • 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.58 seconds
  • 60-130 mph - 3.45 seconds
  • 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds
  • 1/8 mile - 5.71 seconds at 132.72 mph (213.59 km/h)
  • 1/4 mile - 8.65 seconds at 167.54 mph (269.63 km/h)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.21 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h - 5.19 seconds
  • 100-200 km/h - 2.98 seconds
  • 200-250 km/h - 2.38 seconds

* all results with a 1 ft rollout

See also

tesla plaid porsche taycan race Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Destroy Porsche Taycan Turbo S In Drag Race
tesla models plaid shelby gt500 Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Vs Shelby GT500 In Roll Races

Rimac Nevera specs:

  • up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
  • 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled
    800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)
    Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry
    Cell format: cylindrical 2170
    number of cells: 6,960
  • Acceleration
    0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
    0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
    0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
    1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds
  • top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm
    four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors
    four independent inverters and gearboxes
    Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)
    front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)
    rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors) 
  • AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase
  • DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)
  • length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm
  • weight of 2,150 kg
  • Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)

Gallery: Rimac Nevera

Rimac Nevera
79 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/JlgjM/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/wBPXG/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/q4VeJ/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/eQV1V/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/nGVox/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/L9JVR/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MBwn8/s6/rimac-nevera.jpg
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com