Rimac Nevera, the world's quickest electric car, has arrived at the Famoso Dragstrip in California for some epic testing with DragTimes.

After a few teasers here and here, finally we can take a look at the full experience of this quad motor, 1.4 MW beast on the track.

DragTimes takes us through the overview of the car, then does a burnout demonstration and several drag races that resulted in a world record time of 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h).

Results (Michelin Pilot 4S Tires):

#1 8.74 seconds @ 165.52 mph (without burn out

#2 8.612 seconds @ 166.99 mph (with burn out)

Record pass: 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)

DragTimes appears to be blown away by the Rimac Nevera, and that means a lot from a person that tests a lot of the quickest cars, including the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Speaking of which, the Tesla Model S Plaid will be drag raced against the Rimac Nevera in the next episode!

Let's recall that the Rimac Nevera can be seen at the Monterey Car Week, Pebble Beach (12-15 August).

Best numbers:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 1.90 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.00 seconds

0-100 mph (161 km/h) - 3.61 seconds

0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.36 seconds

0-150 mph (240 km/h) - 6.88 seconds

60-130 mph - 3.42 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.27 seconds

100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds

1/8 mile - 5.64 seconds at 132.33 mph

1/4 mile - 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)



Dragy measures #1:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.20 seconds

0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.61 seconds

60-130 mph - 3.41 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds

1/8 mile - 5.73 seconds at 132.96 mph (213.99 km/h)

1/4 mile - 8.66 seconds at 167.98 mph (270.32 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.28 seconds

0-200 km/h - 5.23 seconds

100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds

200-250 km/h - 2.36 seconds

Dragy measures #2:

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.13 seconds

0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.58 seconds

60-130 mph - 3.45 seconds

100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds

1/8 mile - 5.71 seconds at 132.72 mph (213.59 km/h)

1/4 mile - 8.65 seconds at 167.54 mph (269.63 km/h)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.21 seconds

0-200 km/h - 5.19 seconds

100-200 km/h - 2.98 seconds

200-250 km/h - 2.38 seconds

* all results with a 1 ft rollout

Rimac Nevera specs:

up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)

range (preliminary) 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled

800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)

Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry

Cell format: cylindrical 2170

number of cells: 6,960

battery; liquid cooled 800V system voltage (maximum 730 V) Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry Cell format: cylindrical 2170 number of cells: 6,960 Acceleration

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out) 0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out) 1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)

all-wheel drive

system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm

four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors

four independent inverters and gearboxes

Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)

front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)

rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)

four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors four independent inverters and gearboxes Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV) front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle) rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors) AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase

DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)

length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm

weight of 2,150 kg

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)

Gallery: Rimac Nevera