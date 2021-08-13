"That is unlike anything I ever have driven" - DragTimes
Rimac Nevera, the world's quickest electric car, has arrived at the Famoso Dragstrip in California for some epic testing with DragTimes.
After a few teasers here and here, finally we can take a look at the full experience of this quad motor, 1.4 MW beast on the track.
DragTimes takes us through the overview of the car, then does a burnout demonstration and several drag races that resulted in a world record time of 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h).
Results (Michelin Pilot 4S Tires):
- #1 8.74 seconds @ 165.52 mph (without burn out
- #2 8.612 seconds @ 166.99 mph (with burn out)
- Record pass: 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)
DragTimes appears to be blown away by the Rimac Nevera, and that means a lot from a person that tests a lot of the quickest cars, including the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Speaking of which, the Tesla Model S Plaid will be drag raced against the Rimac Nevera in the next episode!
Let's recall that the Rimac Nevera can be seen at the Monterey Car Week, Pebble Beach (12-15 August).
Best numbers:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 1.90 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.00 seconds
- 0-100 mph (161 km/h) - 3.61 seconds
- 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.36 seconds
- 0-150 mph (240 km/h) - 6.88 seconds
- 60-130 mph - 3.42 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.27 seconds
- 100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 5.64 seconds at 132.33 mph
- 1/4 mile - 8.582 at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)
Dragy measures #1:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.20 seconds
- 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.61 seconds
- 60-130 mph - 3.41 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 5.73 seconds at 132.96 mph (213.99 km/h)
- 1/4 mile - 8.66 seconds at 167.98 mph (270.32 km/h)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.28 seconds
- 0-200 km/h - 5.23 seconds
- 100-200 km/h - 2.95 seconds
- 200-250 km/h - 2.36 seconds
Dragy measures #2:
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - 2.13 seconds
- 0-130 mph (209 km/h) - 5.58 seconds
- 60-130 mph - 3.45 seconds
- 100-150 mph (240 km/h) - 3.28 seconds
- 1/8 mile - 5.71 seconds at 132.72 mph (213.59 km/h)
- 1/4 mile - 8.65 seconds at 167.54 mph (269.63 km/h)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) - 2.21 seconds
- 0-200 km/h - 5.19 seconds
- 100-200 km/h - 2.98 seconds
- 200-250 km/h - 2.38 seconds
* all results with a 1 ft rollout
Rimac Nevera specs:
- up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
- 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled
800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)
Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry
Cell format: cylindrical 2170
number of cells: 6,960
- Acceleration
0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds
- top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm
four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors
four independent inverters and gearboxes
Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)
front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)
rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)
- AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)
- length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm
- weight of 2,150 kg
- Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)
