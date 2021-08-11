The all-new Rimac Nevera arrived in California and, as we can see, DragTimes is already on it, doing some testing at the Famoso Dragstrip.

The video above is only a short preview, but we can already tell that the Nevara appears to be very quick.

The car was shown on August 8 at the SunsetGT, Los Angeles and will be on display at the Monterey Car Week, Pebble Beach (12-15 August).

DragTimes announced that "epic content" is in the works, so we are eagerly waiting to see the results.

The quarter-mile time of about 8.6 seconds means that it will be noticeably quicker than the stock Tesla Model S Plaid (above 9.2 seconds).

With the first customer deliveries, the Rimac Nevera will become also the quickest all-electric car in the world. However, with a price tag of around €2 million and a focus on sporty driving (two-seat hypercar), it has nowhere near the level of versatility and relative affordability (in its performance range) of the Model S. Only 150 units of the Rimac Nevera will ever be made.

The Rimac Nevera is equipped with a big 120 kWh battery that is expected to last for up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary numbers). The quad motor system has a peak output of 1.4 MW, which enables it to catapult 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in about 2 seconds.

Rimac Nevera specs:

up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)

range (preliminary) 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled

800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)

Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry

Cell format: cylindrical 2170

number of cells: 6,960

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)

1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds

all-wheel drive

system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm

four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors

four independent inverters and gearboxes

Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)

front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)

rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)

DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)

length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm

weight of 2,150 kg

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)

Gallery: Rimac Nevera