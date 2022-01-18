On January 1, 2022, the Rimac Group has become fully operational as an umbrella company that incorporates Bugatti Rimac (set up in November 2021) and the new standalone Rimac Technology business.

Rimac Technology is 100% owned by Rimac Group, while Bugatti Rimac, which consists of Bugatti and Rimac Automobili, is a joint venture in which Rimac Group has a 55% majority stake while Porsche has the remaining 45%.

Already a supplier to Porsche, Hyundai, Kia, Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, and Koenigsegg, Rimac Technology will supply high-performance battery systems, electric drive units, electronic systems, and user interface components to an increasing number of OEMs, the company said in a release on January 18. The company will also offer engineering, development and production services to interested companies.

“Having delivered components for several niche volume projects in the past years, Rimac Technology is ramping up its production capacity and will be manufacturing tens of thousands high-performance systems per year by 2024 and further ramping up to volumes of hundreds of thousands with products ranging from small hybrid battery systems to full rolling chassis.”

Mate Rimac, the founder of both Rimac Automobili and Rimac Technology—and now the CEO of Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology—told Automotive News Europe he has “huge ambitions” for the newly created standalone components subsidiary.

"We are working on projects where we are producing batteries in tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of units per year for big car companies. It’s not just batteries, but also powertrains, e-axles, infotainment systems and stuff like that.”

The press release stresses that Rimac Technology, which currently has 1,000 employees, “is free from any oversight by any other manufacturer, including investors into the Rimac Group business.” This will allow Rimac Technology to keep the projects of its clients confidential and deliver them “with the required cost, performance and on time.”

Mind you, Mate Rimac says that Rimac Automobili will continue to collaborate with Rimac Technology, with Rimac hypercars to be used as “testbeds for new technology before we offer it to other OEMs.”