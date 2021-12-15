In many ways, the Rimac Nevera is the EV equivalent of the Bugatti Veyron that launched in 2005.

Just like the Veyron broke performance barriers for internal combustion engine vehicles, the Nevera pushes the limits of what can be achieved in the electric car age.

It’s quite telling that Bugatti now operates under the same roof with Rimac as a new company called Bugatti Rimac led by 33-year-old Mate Rimac. The Croatian entrepreneur and inventor will oversee Bugatti’s shift to electrification.

If you want to get an idea of what Bugatti’s future electric future looks like, the Nevera is probably a good starting point. After checking it out in great detail, Doug DeMuro calls it a “complete game-changer in the hypercar world,” and we can’t really disagree with his statement.

We’re talking about a hypercar powered by a quad-motor electric powertrain making 1,888 horsepower (1,914 PS or 1.4 MW) and 2,360 Nm (1,740 lb-ft) of torque. That’s roughly double that what the original Bugatti Veyron 16.4 offered.

Unsurprisingly, the Nevera’s performance figures are out of this world: 0-60 mph (96 km/h) takes 1.97 seconds, 0-186 mph (300 km/h) takes 9.3 seconds, it can cover the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds, and the top speed is 256 mph (412 km/h).

It’s no wonder the Croatian hypercar smokes the Tesla Model S Plaid at the drag strip, although with a $2.5 million price tag, it would be embarrassing if it didn’t.

As always, Doug DeMuro goes into great detail presenting the Rimac Nevera’s quirks and features, dedicating a lot of time to the interior displays and settings.

Fortunately, Doug was allowed to drive it, even though this particular Nevera is a pre-production prototype; the model will reach the first customers next year. We won’t spoil the video for you, though we will tell you the Nevera feels insanely fast, much faster than any ICE hypercar actually.