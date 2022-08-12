With 2,000 horsepower from the Rimac Nevera’s four individual motors under your right foot, restraint is a must, especially when it’s your first time behind the wheel. That’s what Rimac Automobili founder Mate Rimac told former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosbergo who became the first person to take delivery of a Nevera.

Mate Rimac points out in the video, without giving any names, that an unnamed car company CEO drove a Nevera prototype once and he did not heed warnings to take it easy at first. This caused the vehicle to go off the track in the very first corner, crash and get stuck on some poles, one of which almost pierced the battery pack. You can even see the disapproval on Mate’s face when he says that such people never feel sorry, even though he clearly did not appreciate the situation...

Nico Rosberg is not an industry executive, though, but a former top level racer with... top level driving skills and lots of experience. He has driven the Nevera before and knows very well what kind of performance it can provide, and that taking time to get accustomed to the brutal power delivery, the many customizable settings and just the feel of the vehicle through corners is a must.

That’s why even though Nico jokingly tells Mate that he wants to do a drift on a highway off-ramp, it’s very clearly a joke meant to provoke some kind of reaction from the Rimac founder, who while a good driver is known to be a very scared passenger when others drive fast.

So this is not the video in which Nico hoons the Nevera around a track, exploring the limits of its capabilities, or drag racing it against something crazy like a Formula 1 car (which the Nevera will still be quicker than). However, let’s hope he bought the vehicle to create content for his YouTube channel and not to be kept in a collection as an investment - we really want to see what a Nevera looks like when driven by a talented driver (and owner) who has gotten used to the vehicle and is no longer wary of using all its power...