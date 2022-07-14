Rimac has been hard at work launching its second ever model, the fully-electric Nevera hypercar, and after five years of development when they used no fewer than 18 prototypes, the first production spec cars have now been built. The Croatian company expects to build the Nevera at a rate of 50 cars per year and they will cost from around $2.4-million.

The company says it put 1.6-million collective hours of research into this project, going through three powertrain generations before they created the finished version. And in order to make sure the vehicle complies with all the safety regulations from around the world, they had to perform 45 actual crash tests.

5 Photos

Each vehicle takes around 5 weeks to be hand-assembled, buyers will be able to choose between 36 paint colors (or go bespoke at extra cost), and you can even order the Nevera with a bare carbon fiber finish. However, Rimac notes that through the wide range of available customization options no two vehicles will be alike.

The very first Nevera, #000, will not be sold and it will be kept by the company (now officially called Bugatti Rimac) as a demonstrator and marketing vehicle. We did get to see it a few weeks ago at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it where it was taken up the hill as sideways as possible with a man who knows it very well at the wheel, Rimac’s Test and Development Driver Miroslav Zrncevic.

Global deliveries will begin soon through Rimac’s 25-strong dealer network operating in Europe, the United States, Asia and the Middle East. The manufacturer notes that the first year’s production run is already sold and it only plans to build 150 examples. Mate Rimac, CEO of the Rimac Group notes that

At the beginning of the Nevera journey, we ran thousands of virtual simulations and experimented with countless designs before eventually, the time came to create the very first working prototypes. At this time, around 300 people were working in the company, and now as we enter full production, our company has grown five-fold. The Nevera was developed with the intention to become the cutting-edge electric hypercar it is today, ready to thrill drivers and passengers in a way they have never experienced before. I’m very much looking forward to customers taking delivery of their brand-new, highly customized cars and hearing their stories of fun behind the wheel.

In the opening video, Mate tells us the story of how they came to build the Nevera and he even shows off 14 of the 18 prototypes that were built for testing. Each one is slightly different and they show how it was incrementally improved up to a form that’s extremely close to the finished product.