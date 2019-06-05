Here is the second part of the Rimac Automobili factory tour with Mate Rimac, focused mostly on the upcoming C_Two hypercar, but there are also fragments about Rimac Concept_One.

Mate Rimac shows the complexity of composites production, visits the paint shop and assembly nest where last Concept_One and prototype C_Two are assembled - the production C_Two will be assembled in the future on a new production line.

Moving forward, the tour stops for a while at the battery and in-house built, electric motor dyno testing system. Overall, as always, very interesting stuff developed by a company which formally is less than 10 years old.

The second episode includes:

00:18 Composites Production - Carbon Fiber 5:21 Paintshop 6:17 Battery Assembly 8:58 Components and Battery Testing and Dyno 11:53 C_TWO and Concept_One Assembly

Rimac Automobili