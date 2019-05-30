Following the recent presentation of the Rimac Automobili by Shmee150, Mate Rimac started a new series of 4 episodes, in which he thoroughly takes us through Rimac facilities.

The EV startup from Croatia currently is expanding from its headquarters to a new production facility, envisioned for higher volume production than the hand-build small-series.

Rimac intends to start production of its new all-electric C_Two hypercar in 2020. In parallel, the company will be able to produce battery packs, powertrain systems and various other parts for other manufacturers, which include already Hyundai, Porsche, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Automobili Pininfarina and more.

The first episode includes:

00:12 A nod to the past 04:06 CNC Machining, C_Two tooling 07:14 Concept_One Chassis Welding 08:03 Wiring Harness 09:31 Components Assembly: Motors, Gearboxes, Infotainment...

Rimac Automobili