Croatia's Rimac Automobili is a great example of the huge potential of countries that previously were not associated with the automotive industry
Following the recent presentation of the Rimac Automobili by Shmee150, Mate Rimac started a new series of 4 episodes, in which he thoroughly takes us through Rimac facilities.
The EV startup from Croatia currently is expanding from its headquarters to a new production facility, envisioned for higher volume production than the hand-build small-series.
Rimac intends to start production of its new all-electric C_Two hypercar in 2020. In parallel, the company will be able to produce battery packs, powertrain systems and various other parts for other manufacturers, which include already Hyundai, Porsche, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Automobili Pininfarina and more.
The first episode includes:
Video Description via RimacAutomobili on YouTube:
In 2011 Mate Rimac emerged from the garage, and decided to take his one-man-band show on an intense journey. Today, we are a 550+ people team in several locations, growing further strongly. Mate's dream was to show the potential of electric drivetrains and to build the world's most powerful electric hypercar. That is exactly what Rimac is doing today.
In less than 10 years, Rimac grew into an electric hypercar manufacturer, and a go-to address when it comes to high-performance electrification technology, supplying to some of the biggest names in the industry: Hyundai, Porsche, Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Automobili Pininfarina and more. The company is vertically integrated with many of the components produced in house, what makes a walk through our facilities fascinating.
Follow the series of 4 episodes in which Mate thoroughly takes us through Rimac facilities as they are today, or were back a month ago when this was filmed. The pace of growth at Rimac is hard to keep up with - and as we write and share this, half of the production has already moved to a new facility.
The next challenge is to grow from a low volume manufacturer of complex high-end electrification components, to an established Tier-1 supplier for the industry. In the new facilities that are currently under way, Rimac is planning new high volume production lines for battery packs, powertrain systems and the C_Two hypercar production starting in 2020.