Rimac Nevera is one step closer to the US market launch, as the all-electric supercar received US homologation (on top of EU, secured earlier).
The company's founder Mate Rimac shared info via Facebook, with screenshots of EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) documents, confirming certification of the Rimac Nevera.
"Last documents for US homologation arrived as well (EPA & CARB). Nevera is now EU and US homologated and ready for delivery."
The CARB document includes the range value of the Rimac Nevera under Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule (UDDS) test cycle, which at 287.28 miles (462 km) is interestingly lower than anticipated for a car with a 120 kWh battery.
For reference, the WLTP range in Europe was targeted at up to 550 km (342 miles). We are curious what the EPA range will be, especially since it's often below UDDS.
Anyway, the Croatian manufacturer is already completing the first cars for customers. According to Mate Rimac, the Nevara #002 (out of 150 planned) is on pre-delivery testing on roads around Zagreb, Croatia.
"Also, Production Car #002 is on pre-delivery testing on roads around Zagreb today. But not up to us to show pictures - that will be done by the customers when they want to. Probably coming in a couple of weeks..."
The Rimac Nevara is the quickest production electric car so far, but the spectacular performance (including "destruction" of the Tesla Model S Plaid at a drag strip) comes at a cost of around €2 million ($2 million).
Rimac Nevera specs:
- 287.28 miles (462 km) of UDDS range
up to 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (preliminary)
- 120 kWh battery; liquid cooled
800V system voltage (maximum 730 V)
Lithium Manganese Nickel chemistry
Cell format: cylindrical 2170
number of cells: 6,960
- Acceleration
0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.85 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds (*high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
0-300 km/h (186 mph) in 9.3 seconds (high-friction surface, one foot roll-out)
1/4 mile (402 m) time in 8.6 seconds
DragTimes' run: 8.582 seconds at 167.51 mph (269.5 km/h)
- top speed of 412 km/h (258 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 1,408 kW (or 1.4 MW; 1,914 hp) and 2,360 Nm
four independent surface-mounted, carbon-sleeve, permanent-magnet electric motors
four independent inverters and gearboxes
Rimac's intelligent All Wheel Torque Vectoring system (R-AWTV)
front motors: 250 kW (340 hp) and 280 Nm each, combined with two single speed gearboxes (two independent gearboxes - one at each outer end of the axle)
rear motors: 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm each, combined with double single speed gearbox (two gearboxes in one housing between the motors)
- AC charging (on-board): 22 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: up to 500 kW (0-80% SOC in 22 minutes, using ultra-fast charger)
- length 4750 mm; Width 1986 mm; Height 1208 mm; Wheelbase 2745 mm
- weight of 2,150 kg
- Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (Front 275/35 R20; Rear 315/35 R20)
Source: Mate Rimac (Facebook)
