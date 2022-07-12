Rimac Nevera is one step closer to the US market launch, as the all-electric supercar received US homologation (on top of EU, secured earlier).

The company's founder Mate Rimac shared info via Facebook, with screenshots of EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) documents, confirming certification of the Rimac Nevera.

"Last documents for US homologation arrived as well (EPA & CARB). Nevera is now EU and US homologated and ready for delivery."

The CARB document includes the range value of the Rimac Nevera under Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule (UDDS) test cycle, which at 287.28 miles (462 km) is interestingly lower than anticipated for a car with a 120 kWh battery.

For reference, the WLTP range in Europe was targeted at up to 550 km (342 miles). We are curious what the EPA range will be, especially since it's often below UDDS.

Anyway, the Croatian manufacturer is already completing the first cars for customers. According to Mate Rimac, the Nevara #002 (out of 150 planned) is on pre-delivery testing on roads around Zagreb, Croatia.

"Also, Production Car #002 is on pre-delivery testing on roads around Zagreb today. But not up to us to show pictures - that will be done by the customers when they want to. Probably coming in a couple of weeks..."

The Rimac Nevara is the quickest production electric car so far, but the spectacular performance (including "destruction" of the Tesla Model S Plaid at a drag strip) comes at a cost of around €2 million ($2 million).

Rimac Nevera specs: