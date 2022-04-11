Rimac Nevera is the quickest accelerating electric car in the world, but that’s only in ideal grip conditions. As with any new car, though, the Nevera still needs to function well in extreme weather instances, which is why the company took a prototype up to the north of Sweden for cold weather testing.

It may look like fun throwing the 1,914 hp all-electric hypercar around, frozen lakebeds, hanging its tail out, but they actually performed serious testing. In fact, they even chose to only test the Nevera at night, just so the ice surface they were testing it on would stay consistently frozen and not throw off the results.

Rimac says in the YouTube video’s description that

The snow must go on! The Rimac Nevera has completed two intensive weeks of winter testing at Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. With daytime temperatures unusually warm, the Rimac team spent the time testing at night when temperatures were at their most extreme, fine-tuning systems like the ABS, ESP, and torque-vectoring ahead of the delivery of the first production cars.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of the Nevera, it was designed and built with the goal of being the quickest vehicle in the world. Thanks to its monumental 2,360 Nm (1,740 pound-feet) of torque delivered virtually instantly, all-wheel drive and clever software to help it maintain traction, the Nevera can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 1.97 seconds and it will keep going all the way to 412 km/h (256 mph).

Each Nevera costs from $2.4-million and if you’re not sure about the way it looks, then you can also get the Pininfarina Battista, which is based on the same underpinnings, it has roughly the same specs, but it looks quite a bit different and closer in style to a modern Italian supercar.