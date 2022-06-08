In the most recent episode, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to range test the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, which is an entry-level version of the model. The car is equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

According to the EPA, the car with 19" wheels has a range of about 215 miles (346 km). The WLTP value is much more generous - 456 km (283 miles). InsideEVs' 70 mph (113 km/h) range test resulted in nearly 252 miles (405 km), so somewhere in between EPA and WLTP.

Bjørn Nyland tested the car with 21" wheels in dry conditions at a temperature of 16-17°C and in range mode. This time, it was not a full range test, but a partial discharge test to determine average energy consumption. Assuming the available battery capacity from previous tests, Bjørn Nyland calculated the range.

So, based on the consumption of 190 Wh/km (306 Wh/mile) at 90 km/h (56 mph), the range is expected to be around 445 km (277 miles). At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increases to 255 Wh/km (410 Wh/mile), so the range will be 327 km (203 miles).

Those results appear to be worse than in the case of other Porsche Taycan models or even the Audi e-tron GT with the same wheels and in similar conditions. Even the BMW iX xDrive40 is better, which is a bit surprising (see the comparison at 7:00). Bjørn Nyland guesses that it might be related to the aerodynamics of the Cross Turismo, as well as the weight of 2,440 kg (with the driver) as measured during the test.

2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 445 km (277 miles)

energy consumption of 190 Wh/km (306 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 84.6 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 17°C

21" Goodyear Eagle F1 (265/35-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: