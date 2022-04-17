Porsche reports that its global car sales decreased during the first quarter of 2022 by 5% year-over-year to 68,426.

The company notes that the circumstances are exceptional for the automotive industry right now. We previously heard about the temporary suspension of some of the Porsche production facilities.

In the case of all-electric car sales, Porsche has managed to slightly increase sales of the Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan GTS family. In Q1, 9,470 units of all types were delivered, which is 4% more than a year ago.

The Taycan family accounts for 13.8% of the total Porsche global volume and its sales exceed the 911:

The Porsche Taycan is the third most popular model in the lineup:

Cayenne: 19,029

Macan: 18,329

Taycan (all versions): 9,470 (up 4%)

including 1,925 in the US (down 4%) 911: 9,327

Panamera: 7,735

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 4,536

Total: 68,426 (down 4%)

Porsche Taycan sales in Q1 2022

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 70,000 Porsche Taycan globally, including over 41,000 during the last 12-months.

For reference, in 2021, the company more than doubled electric car sales to 41,296 (up 106% year-over-year), which was also 13.7% of the total volume.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said:

“In light of the exceptional circumstances affecting the wider automotive industry, our sales teams and dealers performed well in the first quarter. The resurgence of the coronavirus in some regions such as China, coupled with ongoing significant supply and logistical challenges, have put us to the test. At the same time, our products continue to be in high demand among customers worldwide – equally in Europe, the Americas and China."

The next big thing for Porsche will be the all-electric Macan, announced a few years ago and built on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche.

Porsche sales by market:

