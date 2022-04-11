The BMW Group reports 596,907 global vehicle sales during the first quarter of 2022, which is over 6% less than a year ago. Nonetheless, the company expects that sales will improve and this year the volume will be on par with last year.

The overall Q1 results:

BMW: 519,796 (down 7.3%)

MINI: 75,487 (up 1.1%)

BMW Group Automotive: 596,907 (down 6.2%)

Electrification

In its latest report, the BMW Group has changed its reporting practice and instead of plug-in car sales - described as "electrified" - it revealed only all-electric car sales.

The total battery-electric car sales (BMW and MINI) amounted to 35,289, which is an impressive 149% more than a year ago. We believe that it's the second-highest quarterly report so far.

All-electric car sales also represent 5.9% of the total volume, compared to a record 7.5% in Q4 2021.

Considering that MINI reports 8,925 Cooper SE sales, BMW's all-electric car sales most likely represent the remaining 26,364 of the total:

BMW: 26,364

MINI: 8,925 fully-electric Cooper SEs

Total: 35,289 (up 149.2%)

BMW and MINI global BEV car sales – Q1 2022

The target for 2022 is to double all-electric car sales, which suggests more than 200,000 units.

For reference, in the full year of 2021, the company sold 328,316 plug-in electric cars (up 70.4% year-over-year) at an average share of 13% in the total volume.

BMW Group plug-in car sales in 2021:

BEVs : 103,855 and 4.1% share

: and 4.1% share PHEVs : 224,461 and 8.9% share

: and 8.9% share Total plug-ins: 328,316 (up 70.4%) and 13% share (23% in Europe)

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales said:

“Our clear focus is on ramping up electromobility. In the first quarter, we stepped up the rapid pace of growth from 2021 even further and are fully on track to meet our ambitious growth targets for fully-electric vehicles in 2022. The demand for our emotional and innovative products with a wide range of drivetrains covering all customer needs, remains high worldwide. Thanks to this strong product line-up and our high level of flexibility and operational excellence, we expect sales for the full year 2022 to be on a par with last year, despite the challenging global environment,”

Details: