Despite the challenging situation, BMW Group (BMW and MINI) managed to increase vehicle sales in the US during the first quarter of 2022 by 3.7% year-over-year to 80,590.

BMW: 73,714 (up 3.2%)

MINI: 6,876 (up 9.4%)

Total: 80,590 (up 3.7%)

One of the most interesting things for us is the arrival of the first new all-electric BMW model since the BMW i3 in 2014. In Q1, the company started customer deliveries of the BMW iX model, starting with 347 units.

The BMW i3 model is basically retired in the US at this point - just like the i8 a few years ago - but still a small number of vehicles are sold. BMW is probably focusing on the European market, where the i3 is still on sale in volume.

BMW plug-in electric car sales:

i3: 9 (down 97%)

9 (down 97%) i8: 4 (down 50%)

4 (down 50%) iX: 347 (new)

* only models for which data are available

There is no data about the sales of plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) or the all-electric MINI Cooper SE.

Soon, BMW's BEV lineup will be reinforced by the BMW i4 (see details here) and other BEVs, which is a long-awaited shift toward plug-ins. Because of the unique names of the upcoming all-electric models, we will also be able to see their sales numbers.

Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America said:

“2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for BMW in the U.S. As we continue to manage through the headwinds caused by ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, I’m happy to say that we’ve been able carry the sales momentum of 2021 into the new year. We’ve also successfully launched two new electric vehicles, which are perfect for the U.S. market and, with more fully electric models coming later this year, you can already see our company’s electrification strategy taking shape.”

BMW/MINI BEV lineup:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695 2022 MINI Cooper SE

$29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

Detailed BMW sales results:

