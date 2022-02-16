The all-new BMW iX xDrive50 has been officially listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, showing the range and efficiency numbers for each of three wheel sizes (20", 21", 22").

The EPA Combined range numbers are inline with BMW's announcement (see full report here):

20" wheels (235/60R20 108H XL): 324 miles (521 km)

21" wheels (255/50R21 109H XL): 305 miles (491 km)

22" wheels (275/40R22 107Y): 315 miles (507 km)

New are the MPGe numbers, which indicate that the car will use 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km) in the base version (20", 86 MPGe), including charging losses.

All of the versions are equipped with a 111.5 kWh battery (105.2 kWh net usable).

Unfortunately, the EPA's file shows only Combined range and does not include the City and Highway range.

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20"

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 324 mi (521 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 21"

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 305 mi (491 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 22"

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 315 mi (507 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" AWD 111.5 324 mi

(521 km) 4.4 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 21" AWD 111.5 305 mi

(491 km) 4.4 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 22" AWD 111.5 315 mi

(507 km) 4.4 124 mph

(200 km/h)

Range and efficiency comparison

If we compare the EPA efficiency of the BMW iX xDrive50 with some of the other models, it turns out that it's not bad - somewhere between the refreshed Model X and Audi e-tron.

Also in terms of EPA range, the iX is pretty good: