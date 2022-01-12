In 2021, Porsche set a new all-time sales record of more than 300,000 cars, expanding in all major regions.

The total volume amounted to 301,915 (up 11% year-over-year), including 84,717 in Q4 (up 5% year-over-year).

The most important thing is however that the brand quickly increases all-electric car sales - Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo family. In Q4, Porsche noted a new quarterly record of 12,656 (up 40% year-over-year). That's 14.9% of the total volume (a new record).

Porsche Taycan sales in Q4 2021

In 2021 the company more than doubled electric car sales to 41,296 (up 106% year-over-year), which is also 13.7% of the total volume. Cumulatively, more than 61,000 Taycans were sold globally.

It's a spectacular achievement that the electric Porsche outsold Porsche's icon in 2021 - the 911 - despite the 911 noting its own sales record of 38,464.

The Porsche Taycan is the third most popular model in the lineup:

Macan: 88,362

Cayenne: 83,071

Taycan (all versions): 41,296 (up 106%)

including 9,419 in the U.S. (up 113%)

Panamera: 30,220

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 20,502

Total: 301,915 (up 11%)

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess that they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume.

With such an outcome, we can be sure that the transition to electric cars for Porsche will be pretty smooth.

Once the all-electric Macan - built on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche - arrives (and it's pretty close, considering the latest spy images), it might become the top Porsche model.

All-electric Cayenne and Panamera most likely will be the next step, and at some point, maybe we will see also an all-electric 911.

Porsche sales by market:

