Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and smart brands, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans) reports significant decreases in global sales in the Q3, but they year-to-date results remain higher than in 2020.

The main reason behind the weak Q3 is the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which affected the supply especially in September.

Overall results in Q3 2021 and YTD:

Mercedes-Benz Cars: 434,784 (down 30.5%) and 1,617,508 YTD (up 3.0%)

Mercedes-Benz: 428,361 (down 30.2%) and 1,590,832 YTD (up 2.7%)

smart: 6,423 (down 46.0%) and 26,676 YTD (up 21.2%)

Total: 517,94 (down 28.2%) and 1,861,186 YTD (up 3.8%)

The plug-in car sales, on the other hand, expand without interruption. In the third quarter, the company sold 61,652 plug-in cars (up 34.1% year-over-year), which is about 14.2% of the total car sales.

Year-to-date, plug-in car sales increased to 184,369 (up 142.7%), which is 11.4% of the total car sales.

Two-thirds of the sales are plug-in hybrids, but all-electric cars (EQA, EQC, EQV, smart fortwo EQ, smart forfour EQ) grow slightly quicker. The BEV lineup soon will be joined by the EQS and EQE.

Mercedes-Benz Cars in Q3 2021 and YTD:

All-electric cars: 19,298 (up 38.0%) and probably over 58,000 YTD

including: 17,938 EQC and 13,021 EQA year-to-date

Plug-in cars: 61,652 (up 34.1%) and 184,369 YTD (up 142.7%)

* some numbers estimated

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes‑Benz AG responsible for Sales said:

“For the EQS, the order intake is absolutely inspiring even though we only started sales in August. Also the EQE, which we presented for the first time at the IAA in Munich, received a very positive response from journalists, media, retailers and customers. Demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles remains unbroken in the electric era.“

In the case of all-electric vans, Mercedes-Benz reports that eSprinter, eVito and eVito Tourer sales in Q3 increased by 278% year-over-year to almost 3,900 (almost 4.7% of the total van volume).

We assume that the Mercedes-Benz Vans BEV sales stand at about 7,500 YTD (about 3.1% of the total van volume).

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said:

“The future of transportation is electric and we are consistently implementing our strategy and successfully working towards our goal of being a leader in the field of electromobility at Vans. The sale of almost 3,900 electric vans in the third quarter alone impressively underlines our claim. After the Concept EQT, we presented the new generation Citan and eCitan in August and received very positive feedback from our customers and from the media”,.

Detailed results: