Mercedes-Benz has started sales of an all-new all-electric eVito Tourer, which in its new generation shares powertrain and battery tech with more luxurious EQV.

The eVito Tourer is a commercial passenger vehicle, targeted for a hotel shuttle, a large-capacity taxi or a vehicle for ride-sharing services, while the EQV is more for private customers or VIP shuttle.

In Germany, the new eVito Tourer starts at €53,990 (excl. VAT), at least several thousand below EQV.

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer is available in long (5,140 mm) and extra-long (5,370 mm) versions, which can take can take up to 9 passengers.

According to specs, it can go up to 421 km (262 miles) on a single charge, using its huge 100 kWh battery (actually 90 kWh is usable).

There is no shortage of power (150 kW peak) or charging options - 11 kW AC (three-phase) or DC fast charging (50 kW standard and 110 kW option).

That's a huge upgrade compared to the previous Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer with a 41.4 kWh battery, around 156-186 km of range (97-116 miles), 84 kW of power, slower AC charging and no DC option at all.

Gallery: New Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

52 Photos

The eVito Tourer is produced together with the standard Vito, and V-Class, as well as the all-electric EQV in Vitoria, northern Spain.

The question is if and when the commercial delivery eVito van will also get the EV specs upgrade?

Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer specs: