Amazon is already expanding its EV fleet in pilot locations around the world.
In 2019, Amazon engaged in EVs with a $700 million investment in Rivian and intention to order up to 100,000 all-electric vans. However, as Rivian is not yet ready with its commercial delivery vans, Amazon is introducing on a small scale various EVs.
Just recently, we saw Amazon's all-electric Ford Transit (EV conversion by Lightning Systems) in the U.S. Now, it turns out that in Germany, Amazon adds 50 EVs for its Munich fleet:
- 10 Mercedes-Benz eVito (which is probably just the fraction as already in 2018 we read about an order of 100 units for for Bochum and Düsseldorf locations)
- 40 StreetScooter WORK Box vans and 60 charging stations
Mercedes-Benz eVito
Ten battery-electric eVito vans have been handed over at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Munich-Daglfing. The Panel Vans which are equipped with the long body variant and all painted in Amazon's usual dark grey colours are already in operation in Munich. More vehicle deliveries are planned for the future in order to further expand Amazon's electrically operated fleet. Vans are charged directly at the fulfilment centre where suitably powered charging infrastructure has been installed for this purpose.
Mercedes-Benz eVito spec:
- 41.4 kWh batery
- around 150-184 km of range (93-114 miles) or 100 km (62 miles) when conditions are unfavourable
- payload of up to 1073 kilograms and cargo volume of up to 6.6 m3 depending on version
- 85 kW and 295 Nm of torque
- top speed of 80 km/h conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 120 km/h)
- fully recharged in six hours
StreetScooter WORK Box
StreetScooter WORK Box fleet will be used for last-mile delivery to customers in Munich.
"Amazon has ordered 40 StreetScooter WORK Box electric vans which will be deployed at its distribution center in Munich Daglfing. Complementing the vehicle order, StreetScooter has also installed 60 charging stations at the Amazon site."
Stefan Sonntag, Head of New Vehicle Sales within the Mercedes-Benz Vans sales organisation for Germany, says: "Inner-city delivery traffic for courier, express and package deliveries is the ideal field of operation for electrically powered vehicles. That's why we're so happy that Amazon has opted for the eVito and will now also be in a position to offer its drivers and customers in the Munich area all of the advantages which locally emission-free driving with our impressive Mercedes-Benz Vans offers."
Adam Elman, Senior Lead for Sustainability at Amazon in Europe adds: "We're really pleased about the continuation of our collaboration with an incredible partner which will now enable us to use electric vehicles in our Munich fleet. Amazon recently co-founded "Climate Pledge" and strives to implement the conditions of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2040 already – a whole ten years ahead of the Agreement's defined fulfilment date of 2050. Strong partnerships such as this one with Daimler will enable us to achieve this aim".
eVito fit for urban operations
The eVito is, above all, at home in the urban jungle and as a Panel Van, it is ideally suited to last-mile, locally emission-free transport tasks. An installed battery capacity of 41 kWh ensures a range of between 150 and 184 kilometres[1]. And even in unfavourable conditions – such as wintry temperatures – customers can expect a range of around 100 kilometres. After a charging time of six hours, the complete range is again available for use[2]. The battery-electric drive delivers 85 kW of output and can reach a torque figure of up to 295 Newton metres, which is optimally tailored to urban operations. The top speed can be configured according to the intended use at the time of ordering. If the eVito is predominantly used in inner-city areas, the top speed of 80 km/h goes easy on the energy reserves and increases the vehicle's range. Alternatively, a top speed of up to 120 km/h can also be configured. The positioning of the battery in the underfloor area of the eVito creates a generously dimensioned interior without encroaching on the available load volume. The mid-size van can be ordered in two different lengths: in the basic version with an overall length of 5140 millimetres or in an extra-long version measuring 5370 millimetres. Alongside the Panel Van variant for goods transport, the Vito is also available in the Tourer version (electrical consumption in the combined test cycle: 24.2 - 20.2 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) [3],[4] for passenger transportation operations.
StreetScooter provides electric vans and charging infrastructure for Amazon
- Aachen-based manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles partners with Amazon, delivering 40 StreetScooter WORK Box vans and 60 charging stations
Munich,Aachen - Amazon has ordered 40 StreetScooter WORK Box electric vans which will be deployed at its distribution center in Munich Daglfing. Complementing the vehicle order, StreetScooter has also installed 60 charging stations at the Amazon site.
"We were very delighted that Amazon turned to StreetScooter for a climate-friendly delivery solution as well as our proven charging infrastructure expertise," said Jörg Sommer, CEO of StreetScooter GmbH.
"Amazon is committed to achieving the Paris agreement targets ten years ahead of schedule - in 2040 instead of 2050 - so we are collaborating with a number of different partners developing new technologies and helping promote a carbon-neutral economy," explained Adam Elman, Senior Lead Sustainability, Amazon Europe. "We look forward to working with StreetScooter and using their expertise to add additional electric vehicles and charging stations to our network and achieve carbon-neutral delivery operations."
StreetScooter's "Made in Germany" e-vans not only proved their ability to handle the heavy demands of last-mile delivery, but scored points for economy and ROI as well. According to Jörg Sommer, StreetScooter performs better in total cost of ownership after just a few years as compared to conventional combustion-engine vehicles.