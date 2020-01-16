Munich. Ten battery-electric eVito vans have been handed over at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Munich-Daglfing. The Panel Vans which are equipped with the long body variant and all painted in Amazon's usual dark grey colours are already in operation in Munich. More vehicle deliveries are planned for the future in order to further expand Amazon's electrically operated fleet. Vans are charged directly at the fulfilment centre where suitably powered charging infrastructure has been installed for this purpose.



Stefan Sonntag, Head of New Vehicle Sales within the Mercedes-Benz Vans sales organisation for Germany, says: "Inner-city delivery traffic for courier, express and package deliveries is the ideal field of operation for electrically powered vehicles. That's why we're so happy that Amazon has opted for the eVito and will now also be in a position to offer its drivers and customers in the Munich area all of the advantages which locally emission-free driving with our impressive Mercedes-Benz Vans offers."

Adam Elman, Senior Lead for Sustainability at Amazon in Europe adds: "We're really pleased about the continuation of our collaboration with an incredible partner which will now enable us to use electric vehicles in our Munich fleet. Amazon recently co-founded "Climate Pledge" and strives to implement the conditions of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2040 already – a whole ten years ahead of the Agreement's defined fulfilment date of 2050. Strong partnerships such as this one with Daimler will enable us to achieve this aim".

eVito fit for urban operations

The eVito is, above all, at home in the urban jungle and as a Panel Van, it is ideally suited to last-mile, locally emission-free transport tasks. An installed battery capacity of 41 kWh ensures a range of between 150 and 184 kilometres[1]. And even in unfavourable conditions – such as wintry temperatures – customers can expect a range of around 100 kilometres. After a charging time of six hours, the complete range is again available for use[2]. The battery-electric drive delivers 85 kW of output and can reach a torque figure of up to 295 Newton metres, which is optimally tailored to urban operations. The top speed can be configured according to the intended use at the time of ordering. If the eVito is predominantly used in inner-city areas, the top speed of 80 km/h goes easy on the energy reserves and increases the vehicle's range. Alternatively, a top speed of up to 120 km/h can also be configured. The positioning of the battery in the underfloor area of the eVito creates a generously dimensioned interior without encroaching on the available load volume. The mid-size van can be ordered in two different lengths: in the basic version with an overall length of 5140 millimetres or in an extra-long version measuring 5370 millimetres. Alongside the Panel Van variant for goods transport, the Vito is also available in the Tourer version (electrical consumption in the combined test cycle: 24.2 - 20.2 kWh/100 km, CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) [3],[4] for passenger transportation operations.

[1] Range has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. The range is dependent on the vehicle configuration, and in particular on the selected maximum speed restriction. The actual range is also dependent on the individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, the outside temperature, use of the air conditioning system/heating and may differ.

[2] The duration of the battery charging process is dependent upon the charging infrastructure.

[3] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration, and in particular on the selected maximum speed restriction.