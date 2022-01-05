Porsche reports outstanding sales results in the U.S. In the fourth quarter, the company sold a total of 18,410 cars (up 5% year-over-year), which allowed setting a new, all-time annual record of 70,025 (up 22% year-over-year and 14% over the previous record in 2019).

A big part of this positive trend is electric cars. In Q4, Porsche sold 2,191 Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo (all versions), which is 44% more than a year ago. This result also represents 11.9% of the total.

As we can see, the Porsche Taycan family was among the top four Porsche models during the period:

In 2021, Porsche sold 9,419 Taycans (all types), which is 113% more than in 2020. The Taycan was the fourth best-selling Porsche, just several hundred units behind all versions of the 911.

"Deliveries of the Porsche 911 outpaced Taycan sales for 2021 as a whole after trading places in previous quarters."

Doubling the sales translated also into a very good 13.5% share for all-electric cars in the Porsche lineup. Cumulatively, Porsche sold almost 14,000 units of the Taycan.

Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, which would further increase the xEV share, but the company has revealed that the combined share of electrified vehicles (BEVs and PHEVs as we understand) is at 17%.

It means roughly 3.5% for plug-in hybrids, which must be about 2,450. Not too many.

The future outlook is great as the manufacturer reports a record number of orders on hand:

"Orders ended the year at the highest level recorded, with customer demand across all model lines and all three powertrains: electric, plug-in and combustion."

Porsche's BEV lineup currently consists of more than 10 Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo/Taycan Sport Turismo versions:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" $82,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $76,550
2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" $88,480 +$1,350 $7,500 $82,330
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) 20" $131,400 +$1,350 $7,500 $125,250
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850
2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" $93,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $87,550
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 20" $133,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $127,150
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350
2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

