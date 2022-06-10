The Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo's cargo potential has been recently checked in Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test.

This model is envisioned for those who need slightly more space than what the standard Porsche Taycan can offer (and overall a more versatile car than the performance-focused Taycan), so let's see the difference.

The small frunk (front trunk) turns to be big enough for one box, which is a small perk (same in both models).

In the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo's trunk, Bjørn Nyland was able to fit a total of 7 boxes - that's two more than in the case of the Taycan.

After folding the rear seats, a total of 19 boxes were inside (plus frunk), which brings us to a total of 20. The difference between the Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan is 4 boxes then (20:16). A higher roof line is clearly helping.

Interestingly, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo noted a better result than the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-PACE.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars:

Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)

2021 NIO ES8 16/32

Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28

Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26

Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 12/25 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25

Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25

Volkswagen ID.4 9/25

2022 BMW iX xDrive50 8/25

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)

Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24

BMW iX3 9/24

Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24

Mercedes-Benz EQS 8/24

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia EV6 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23

Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

Volvo C40 Recharge 6+0/22

Xpeng G3 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21

Kia Soul EV 6/21

MG ZS EV 8/20

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 7+1/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20

Jaguar I-Pace 6+0/20

Peugeot e-2008 6/20

For those who are interested in more practical tests - like child seats or stroller, here is an additional video presenting the potential: