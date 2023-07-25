The Porsche Taycan has set a record for the fastest single journey in an EV from Thailand to Singapore.

The unique challenge in Southeast Asia was part of Porsche's ongoing 75th anniversary celebrations and saw three journalists undertake the challenging non-stop drive from Bang Yai on the outskirts of Bangkok to Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

The team took turns behind the wheel of a Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo rocking a special 75th anniversary livery in the attempt that was dubbed the "Taycan Record Run."

Since the distance from Bangkok to Singapore is 1,146 miles (1,845 kilometers), the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo needed several recharging sessions along the way, with the team using the fast-charging Shell Recharge High Performance Charging (HPC) network. Powered by ABB's 180 kW and 360 kW DC chargers, the stations were recently opened across the region by Shell in collaboration with Porsche.

Each of the three journalists – Pholpat Salayakanond from Thailand, Pan Eu-Jin from Malaysia, and Desmond Chan from Singapore – drove in shifts, stopping only for 25-minute charging intervals at Shell's HPC stations. The short charging sessions were made possible by the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo's 800-volt charging architecture.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Record Run From Bangkok To Singapore

13 Photos

Fitted with the optional Performance Battery Plus pack, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers a range of up to 318 miles (512 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle and an elevated ride height, which served it well on this long and challenging journey. To set a valid record, the car had to observe all national speed limits, which helped the EV maximize driving range.

The Taycan's timing sheets for the entire journey were authenticated by TAG Heuer timekeepers, and the result was 29 hours and 15 minutes, making it the fastest single journey in an EV from Thailand to Singapore.

"Our first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, is already the benchmark for sporty performance, dynamic handling and efficient charging. Now, we elevate the use-case for electric cars even further, by showing that long-distance, cross-border EV travel can be both fast and seamless with this first-ever Thailand-to-Singapore EV record." Andre Brand, General Manager of Porsche Singapore

At their arrival in Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, the drivers were welcomed by fellow Taycan owners from Porsche Club Singapore, Porsche staff and event partners, as well as officials from the Singapore and Malaysia Book of Records.