Here is a quick look at the acceleration of the all-new Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, from zero up to the top speed.

The 4S is one of four versions of the car (4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S), which are described in detail here. In the case of 4S, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain is rated at 420 kW of peak power. The car has also a 93.4 kWh battery.

The results recorded by AutoTopNL are within specs. 0-100 km/h (62 mph) took a little bit over 4.0 seconds (compared to 4.1 s in the specs), while the top speed was 248 km/h (154 mph) or 246 km/h measured, (compared to 240 km/h in the specs). 0-200 km/h (124 mph) took less than 12.8 seconds. 1/4 mile time is 11.86 seconds.

Those are really good results, but of course, wealthy enthusiasts can always opt for more powerful versions (Turbo or Turbo S), which are even quicker. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

Noteworthy is that the sound heard in the video during acceleration is artificially generated by the car, and then accompanied by the real whine of the EV powertrain and wind noise.

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo specs: